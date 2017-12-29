  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 29 December, 2017
Rumour mill: Three transfers that will get 2018 off to a great start

These players are in demand and could secure a move elsewhere in the coming weeks.

By Eoin O'Callaghan Friday 29 Dec 2017, 8:30 AM
10 hours ago 9,003 Views 3 Comments
Alexis Sanchez

DESPITE HIS BRACE against Crystal Palace and Arsene Wenger’s declaration that he’s ‘not fearful’, there remains a strong possibility that the Chilean attacker has had enough of Arsenal and wants a change of scenery.

Manchester City are still at the top of the queue to sign him, having come so close to finalising a deal back in the summer and considering Sergio Aguero’s current situation, Pep Guardiola certainly seems on the lookout for a new striker.

A switch seems inevitable and the lure of silverware (plus a higher salary) will surely prove too good for the 29-year-old.

Goncalo Guedes

A name that some may not be too familiar with, the 21-year-old is currently on loan at Valencia but remains a registered Paris Saint-Germain player, having joined the French side from Benfica in January.

Spain: Valencia v Leganes - La Liga Source: NurPhoto

But he’s had a magnificent season in La Liga so far and because PSG need to figure out the fine-print of Kylian Mbappe’s transfer from Monaco, they’re looking to streamline their squad to ensure they keep on the right side of Financial Fair Play. That means that a whole host of their players are up for grabs, including Angel di Maria and Javier Pastore. But Guedes is a terrific prospect and if the Spanish side are unable to finalise a deal, there won’t be a lack of possible suitors.

In nine league starts, the Portuguese has managed three goals and five assists and usually plays in left-midfield, something that may add to his overall value.

Malcom

The 20-year-old has been heavily tipped for a move to Manchester United and it seems Jose Mourinho will certainly tweak his attacking options between now and the start of next season.

Imago 20171201 Source: Philippe LECOEUR

 

Henrik Mkhitaryan can’t be trusted and if the Armenian goes, finding someone to slot into a wide-right position in the final third would be a priority.

And, as luck would have it, the Brazilian fits the bill.

In 16 starts in Ligue 1, he’s netted seven times and added four assists but the French side are reluctant to allow him leave before the end of the current campaign. Still, as much as they might try and play hardball, a bid of £40 million should do the trick and Mourinho can take the first steps toward building for the 2018/19 season.

About the author:

About the author
Eoin O'Callaghan
@eoinocallaghan
eoin@the42.ie

