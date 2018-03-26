  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Jason Sherlock to serve eight-week ban following Galway sideline incident

Jim Gavin confirms that Sherlock will not challenge the CCCC’s proposed ban.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Mar 2018, 12:35 PM
26 minutes ago 1,029 Views 5 Comments
Sherlock: will be back for Leinster SFC opener (file photo).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DUBLIN SELECTOR JASON Sherlock will serve an eight-week ban following his clash with a Galway player during the sides’ National Football League meeting.

Sherlock was absent from the Croke Park sideline yesterday as Dublin were beaten by Monaghan, with Paul Clarke taking on the ‘maor foirne’ role in his place.

And Dubs boss Jim Gavin confirmed afterwards that Sherlock will not challenge the ban proposed by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

Sherlock clashed with Galway forward Barry McHugh during the drawn game in Pearse Stadium on 18 March.

The 1995 All-Ireland winner will miss Sunday’s re-match between the counties in the Division 1 final, but will be available again for the opening game of Dublin’s Leinster title defence at the end of May.

