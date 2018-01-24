  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Mascherano leaves Barcelona to link up with former Man City boss in China

The Argentina midfielder is joining Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 11:24 AM
10 hours ago 4,906 Views No Comments
Mascherano spent eight years at Barca.
Image: Manuel Blondeau/Aop.Press
Image: Manuel Blondeau/Aop.Press

ARGENTINE INTERNATIONAL DEFENDER Javier Mascherano was unveiled as the Chinese Super League’s most high-profile signing in a year this morning as he joined Hebei China Fortune from Barcelona.

The highly decorated 33-year-old is the biggest name to head to China since his fellow Argentine Carlos Tevez 12 months ago. After a series of record transfers, Chinese authorities moved to crack down on sky-rocketing deals last year.

Mascherano will take the number 14 shirt — the same he wore at Barcelona and for his country — and team up with another Argentina international, Ezequiel Lavezzi, at Hebei, who are based in the northern city of Qinhuangdao and are coached by former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

“After reaching agreement with Barcelona FC and the player himself, the distinguished Argentine captain Mascherano has, starting today, officially joined Hebei China Fortune Football Club,” the Chinese side said, without disclosing the transfer fee.

Barcelona announced on Tuesday that Mascherano, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, was leaving the club after seven-and-a-half successful seasons, without stating his destination.

The Catalan giants said Mascherano would be given an official farewell on Wednesday and say goodbye to fans at Thursday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final, second leg against Espanyol.

Last month, Sport, a Catalan daily, said that Hebei had reached a deal to sign him from Barca for €10 million, conditional on the Spanish club plugging the gap, which they did by signing Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina.

Chinese media however put the transfer fee at €5.5 million, saying that is just under the threshold that would trigger a 100 percent tax under rules imposed by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) on incoming foreign transfers last May.

The surcharge was a way of reining in Chinese clubs who in recent transfer windows shelled out huge amounts on international stars, prime among them Tevez, who moved back to Boca Juniors earlier this month after a miserable year at Shanghai Shenhua.

Shanghai SIPG have also spent big, buying up the likes of Brazilians Hulk and Oscar, the attacking midfielder signed last year for an Asian-record 60 million euros from Chelsea.

The CFA brought in the levy partly to encourage CSL teams to cultivate local players instead.

Tevez, a team-mate of Mascherano’s at West Ham United more than a decade ago, became a reviled figure in China and recently said that his stint in Shanghai — where he earned a reported €730,000 — was “a holiday”.

Fans of Hebei, who finished fourth under Pellegrini when the CSL ended in November, will be hoping Mascherano can enjoy an altogether more successful spell in China.

He has the pedigree and arrived at Barcelona from Liverpool in August 2010, winning four La Liga titles, four Copas del Rey, two Champions Leagues and two Club World Cups.

He scored one goal from 334 appearances, when his team-mates pushed him to take a penalty during a 7-1 rout of Osasuna in April 2017.

Only two non-Spaniards, Lionel Messi and Dani Alves, have played more games for Barcelona.

- (C) AFP 2018

‘It was great to be able to feel like a footballer again’: Coleman savours Everton return

Wenger: Sanchez ‘not a mercenary’ for joining Manchester United

