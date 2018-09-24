This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 24 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hyland named player of the year as champions Kildare lead the way in U20 football awards

The Ballyteague clubman scored 4-45 during Kildare’s run to the title.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 24 Sep 2018, 1:51 PM
53 minutes ago 821 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4251495

KILDARE FORWARD JIMMY Hyland has been crowned the 2018 EirGrid U20 football player of the year following the county’s All-Ireland triumph last month.

Jimmy Hyland and Brian McLoughlin celebrate after the game Jimmy Hyland celebrates after the All-Ireland final win Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The Ballyteague ace hit 10 points for Davy Burke’s side in the decider win over Mayo in Croke Park, bringing his total tally to 4-45 over eight games in the summer. 

He posted 0-8 in the Leinster final win over Dublin, while he also won the penalty for the game’s only goal.

Kildare team-mate Aaron Masterson and Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue were also nominated for the top prize, but Hyland topped the polls on the official GAA social media channel with 593 votes.

Hyland and Materson were two of six Kildare players to make a selection of the top 20 players of this year’s competition with Aaron O’Neill, Mark Dempsey, Mark Barrett and Brian McLoughlin also making the cut. 

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo had four players included while Derry (3), Kerry (3), Dublin (1), Roscommon (1), Armagh (1) and Cork (1) make up the remainder of the EirGrid 20 U20 Awards.

EirGrid 20 U20’s

Goalkeepers

Aaron O’Neill (Kildare)
Patrick O’Malley (Mayo)

Defenders

Mark Dempsey (Kildare)
Mark Barrett (Kildare)
Paul Lambert (Mayo)
Cathal Horan (Mayo)
Stefan Okunbor (Kerry)
Daniel O’Brien (Kerry)
Nathan Doran (Dublin)

Midfielders

Aaron Masterson (Kildare)
Diarmuid O’Connor (Kerry)
Oisin McWilliams (Derry)

Forwards

Jimmy Hyland (Kildare)
Brian McLoughlin (Kildare)
Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)
Callum Brown (Derry)
Ben McCarron (Derry)
Ross McQuillan (Armagh)
Chris Óg Jones (Cork)
Cian McKeon (Roscommon)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    Neymar eager to repay supporters' affection after giving shirt to crying boy
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    Incredible scenes as Tiger Woods triumphs in Tour Championship to complete remarkable comeback
    Composed Tiger Woods on course to secure first title since 2013
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    'We needed to believe we were capable of competing with the big sides'
    'There is an image of him that he is very individualistic, a bit self-centred... That's not true'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie