Hyland named player of the year as champions Kildare lead the way in U20 football awards

KILDARE FORWARD JIMMY Hyland has been crowned the 2018 EirGrid U20 football player of the year following the county’s All-Ireland triumph last month.

Jimmy Hyland celebrates after the All-Ireland final win Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The Ballyteague ace hit 10 points for Davy Burke’s side in the decider win over Mayo in Croke Park, bringing his total tally to 4-45 over eight games in the summer.

He posted 0-8 in the Leinster final win over Dublin, while he also won the penalty for the game’s only goal.

Kildare team-mate Aaron Masterson and Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue were also nominated for the top prize, but Hyland topped the polls on the official GAA social media channel with 593 votes.

Hyland and Materson were two of six Kildare players to make a selection of the top 20 players of this year’s competition with Aaron O’Neill, Mark Dempsey, Mark Barrett and Brian McLoughlin also making the cut.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo had four players included while Derry (3), Kerry (3), Dublin (1), Roscommon (1), Armagh (1) and Cork (1) make up the remainder of the EirGrid 20 U20 Awards.

EirGrid 20 U20’s

Goalkeepers

Aaron O’Neill (Kildare)

Patrick O’Malley (Mayo)

Defenders

Mark Dempsey (Kildare)

Mark Barrett (Kildare)

Paul Lambert (Mayo)

Cathal Horan (Mayo)

Stefan Okunbor (Kerry)

Daniel O’Brien (Kerry)

Nathan Doran (Dublin)

Midfielders

Aaron Masterson (Kildare)

Diarmuid O’Connor (Kerry)

Oisin McWilliams (Derry)

Forwards

Jimmy Hyland (Kildare)

Brian McLoughlin (Kildare)

Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)

Callum Brown (Derry)

Ben McCarron (Derry)

Ross McQuillan (Armagh)

Chris Óg Jones (Cork)

Cian McKeon (Roscommon)

