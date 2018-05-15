  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 15 May, 2018
Connacht bolster pack with addition of Irish-qualified second row from Leicester

Joe Maksymiw is heading to Galway next season.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 15 May 2018, 12:26 PM
Maksymiw is a product of the Tigers academy.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

CONNACHT HAVE CONTINUED to shape their squad for next season despite not having a head coach, with Irish-qualified second row Joe Maksymiw joining the province from Leicester Tigers.

The 22-year-old, who last term made his Premiership and Champions Cup debuts for the English club, becomes Connacht’s latest signing ahead of the 2018/19 season, with Robin Copeland, Kyle Godwin and David Horwitz already confirmed arrivals.

Maksymiw, whose grandfather is Irish, is a product of the Leicester academy and made his first senior appearances for the Tigers against the Barbarians in 2014, and went onto feature 11 times for the Welford Road club.

The former England U18 international’s arrival in Galway will bolster Connacht’s second row options following the departure of Andrew Browne.

“I am hugely excited about signing for Connacht and cannot wait to get over to the Sportsground and join up with the squad,” he said.

“I have really enjoyed my time with Leicester and would like to thank them for developing me as a player over the past few years. I know there is huge ambition within Connacht Rugby to bring further success to the province and I hope to contribute to that next season.”

Connacht forwards coach, Jimmy Duffy, added: “Joe is an exciting young player who we are looking forward to having in our squad next season. He is a big powerful lock who has progressed well at Leicester and he will be a good addition to Connacht Rugby.”

O’Mahony unwilling to sit back hoping history repeats on post-final Leinster

Leinster wait for scan results on Nacewa’s calf injury ahead of Munster

Ryan Bailey
