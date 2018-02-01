Ireland head coach Schmidt declines to comment on players' attendance at teammates' rape trial

IRELAND HEAD COACH Joe Schmidt issued a firm no comment when the issue of the ongoing trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding was put to him today.

Ireland and Ulster captain Rory Best attended the trial in Belfast yesterday along with Iain Henderson.

Before Schmidt appeared to name his team to face France on Saturday, an IRFU spokeman stated that there would be no comment on the issue.

Schmidt, asked if his captain was given permission to attend court yesterday, said:

“I’ve got no comment on any of that.”

Pressed once more for a view, the Kiwi added:

“We’re not in a position to comment on any of that. It’s a legal matter.”