Ireland head coach Schmidt declines to comment on players' attendance at teammates' rape trial

Two of Schmidt’s starting XV attended court yesterday in Belfast.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 1:45 PM
9 hours ago 35,804 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3828347
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Joe Schmidt issued a firm no comment when the issue of the ongoing trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding was put to him today.

Ireland and Ulster captain Rory Best attended the trial in Belfast yesterday along with Iain Henderson.

Before Schmidt appeared to name his team to face France on Saturday, an IRFU spokeman stated that there would be no comment on the issue.

Schmidt, asked if his captain was given permission to attend court yesterday, said:

“I’ve got no comment on any of that.”

Pressed once more for a view, the Kiwi added:

“We’re not in a position to comment on any of that. It’s a legal matter.”

Rape trial of rugby players hears alleged victim’s ‘fight instinct kicked in’ when third man entered room

