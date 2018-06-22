This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 22 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joe Ward finally leaves a dent in his Cuban nemesis two years out from Tokyo Olympics

The crowd booed as Ward lost a 3-2 split decision, but it seems he has finally caught up to his career-long rival.

By Gavan Casey Friday 22 Jun 2018, 9:16 PM
6 minutes ago 70 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4087253

IRISH BOXING CAPTAIN Joe Ward had squared off with all-time light-heavyweight great Julio César La Cruz on three occasions prior to today’s semi-final at the prestigious Chemistry Cup in Germany, losing all of them.

In 2013, the Cuban legend eased to a comprehensive World Championship semi-final triumph over the Irish youngster in Almaty, and things weren’t wholly different when they met again in the World final in Doha two years later.

Last autumn produced a breakthrough of sorts for the decorated Irishman: Ward met La Cruz in the World Championships final once more, this time pushing the Olympic and four-time World champ closer than he had previously. Though he lost a unanimous decision, three judges scored their 2017 final 29-28, and there lingered a sense that the Moate man was finally edging nearer his elder rival.

We saw proof of that in Germany today. Though once more it was La Cruz who had his hand raised, he did so via a highly controversial 3-2 split decision in a thrilling contest, and to a chorus of boos from the neutral German fightgoers.

‘Mighty Joe’ laid down a further marker in the opening round, though, scoring the first knockdown between the two fighters in their four bouts to date.

The 24-year-old caught La Cruz with a peach of a counter left, nodding knowingly at his felled opponent as he retreated to the neutral corner.

Just less than two years out from the Tokyo Olympics, Ward will feel he has finally achieved parity, or close enough to it. He departs Germany with a bronze, as do his team-mates Conor Quinn, Kieran Molloy, and George Bates following semi-final exits.

Russian-born Irish champion Kirill Afanasev, however, has gone one better, beating David Michalek of Slovakia to reach the final at 91kg.

‘Quiet? He’d look at you, go, ‘Do you think I’m the best in the world? I think I’m the best in the world”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Sublime! Ahmed Musa's outrageous half-volley is one of the goals of the World Cup
Lovren believes Croatia can surpass achievements of 1998 World Cup heroes
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Belgium outcast Nainggolan confirms he's joining Inter Milan from Roma
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
IRELAND
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Schmidt to make decision on Ireland future by the end of the year
Big opportunity for Conan as Schmidt resists temptation to make change at 9
ARGENTINA
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
As it happened: Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup
LIONEL MESSI
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Argentina deny reports players want manager out
'The Argentina squad clouds Leo's brilliance. He is limited because the team doesn't gel'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie