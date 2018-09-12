This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 12 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'll never blame a referee if we lose a game': Van Graan wants to move on from Glasgow incidents

The Munster head coach raised the issue with Pro14 referee’s chief Greg Garner.

By Declan Rooney Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 7:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,447 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4230469
Van Graan speaking at Munster's UL base on Monday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Van Graan speaking at Munster's UL base on Monday.
Van Graan speaking at Munster's UL base on Monday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan says he is keen to keep an open line of communication with the Guinness Pro14′s referee’s chief Greg Garner after an officiating dispute raised its head during his side’s loss to Glasgow last weekend.

During the first-half of Friday’s clash at Scotstoun, Munster scrum-half Neil Cronin left the action with a shoulder injury, while a later hit on replacement Sammy Arnold also went unpunished by officials.

It’s not the first refereeing gaffe this season after Connacht were denied a late five-metre scrum against Glasgow when Stuart Hogg carried the ball over his own line.

Van Graan says Joey Carbery was also subject to three late hits from Warriors players in the second half, all of which prompted the coach to raise his concerns during his weekly chat with Garner.

Scottish TMO Neil Paterson was unable to find the footage of one of the incidents in question, but van Graan refused to blame referee Ben Whitehouse.

“There were quite a few incidents in this game, we spoke to the referee’s manager as we do every single week, it’s important to keep that relationship going, he’s done very well in communicating back to us and they’ve been very consistent,” said van Graan.

“The only thing that all coaches want is clarity, clarity regarding certain incidents and the TMO incident on Sam, the TMO couldn’t find it and I can’t do anything about that now.

“The communication has been constant, it’s very important for player welfare that we look at the right things and we play within the spirit of the game, I thought it was very well handled by Craig over the weekend offering communication as it has for the last year.

“Joey was taken out late three times over the weekend by the opposition which shows the kind of attention teams will put on him just because of his threat.”

Johann van Graan Van Graan during Munster's squad session on Monday. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Munster welcome Ospreys to Cork on Friday [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport, TG4], where they will aim for a second win of the season, after their opening day 38-0 thumping of Cheetahs in Thomond Park.

Last weekend was a big setback, but van Graan said that referee Whitehouse did his job correctly, despite the off-the-ball incidents.

“It’s obviously not the ref’s mistake, he can only see what’s on the screen. It is frustrating but I can’t do anything about it now,” said van Graan.

“We’ll handle it afterwards through the right channels and I’m satisfied with the explanation that was given to me, we’ll move on from that.

“That being said, I’ll never blame a referee if we lose a game, like I said it’s not nice, we need to be better and they’ve got such a difficult job making decisions, only thing we want is clarity and consistency and a good game of rugby.”

Cronin is now set for ‘quite a few weeks’ out according to his coach, while Billy Holland will miss the round three clash with the Ospreys due to the rib injury he sustained.

With the lock absent, new signing Tadhg Beirne could make his first start, but whoever plays van Graan wants to see more from his side.

“You can have any game plan you want but if you don’t win your set-piece you are not going to get go-forward ball,” he said.

“In the second half once we sorted out our scrum and once we sorted out our lineout we got more momentum and then Joey got into the game. I thought Tadhg, Arno (Botha) and Jean Kleyn got into the game and he carried pretty well.

“I thought our defence was pretty good if you look at it the amount of pressure we were under but the laws of the game favours the attacking side so once you’ve got it you’ve got to hold on to it and I thought they did that better than we did.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Alderweireld 'not disappointed' about Man United transfer collapse
    Alderweireld 'not disappointed' about Man United transfer collapse
    Uefa set to launch third European club competition
    Eriksen vows to take Denmark scoring form back to Tottenham
    IRELAND
    How one drug can make sex euphoric, but also destroy lives
    How one drug can make sex euphoric, but also destroy lives
    O'Brien nets on debut as Ireland steady the leaking ship in Wroclaw
    As it happened: Poland v Ireland, International friendly
    POLAND
    O'Neill hopeful of Arter return after Keane row
    O'Neill hopeful of Arter return after Keane row
    O'Neill: 'Roy Keane has never let me down. I'll take responsibility, because that's my job'
    'It's not the first altercation between players and staff' - O'Neill responds to leaked WhatsApp audio
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Zidane announces he's ready to return to work amid Man United links
    Luke Shaw heading back to Man United after England concussion

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie