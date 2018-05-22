Scarlets captain Barclay suffers serious ankle injury ahead of Pro14 final

Barclay suffered the injury against Glasgow at Scotstoun on Friday night.

SCARLETS CAPTAIN JOHN Barclay yesterday underwent surgery to repair damage to his Achilles tendon, which he ruptured during his side’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final win over Glasgow last Friday.

The 31-year-old back row will miss this weekend’s Pro14 final against Leinster and although no timeline has been set for his return, the severity of the injury could mean he is a doubt for Scotland’s Autumn internationals.

Barclay, who is leaving Scarlets this summer to join Edinburgh after five years in Wales, was already due to sit out Scotland’s tour of Canada, United States and Argentina next month.

In a statement this morning, Scarlets confirmed Barclay’s injury required surgical repair.

“Together with the Scottish Rugby Union and Edinburgh Rugby we have made arrangements for John to begin his recovery and rehabilitation in Edinburgh,” it read.

The loss of Barclay is a significant setback for Scarlets ahead of Saturday’s Aviva Stadium final, with Wayne Pivac’s side looking to become just the second side (after Leinster) to win back-to-back league titles.

