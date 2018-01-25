John Joe Nevin to continue comeback versus unbeaten Mexican in Philadelphia

OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALIST John Joe Nevin (9-0, 4KOs) will face the toughest test of his stop-start professional career on 9 March when he faces undefeated Mexican Alex Torres Rynn (6-0, 3KOs) in his first eight-round contest.

The Mullingar super-featherweight returned from a 15-month layoff in November when he stylishly outpointed journeyman Lee Connelly in London over six stanzas, and will have his 10th pro fight when he headlines at the Parx Casino in Bensalem, Philadelphia in six weeks’ time.

Still just 28, Nevin’s four-year career in boxing’s paid ranks has been punctuated by a sequence of debilitating injuries and personal strife, but the all-time great Irish amateur hopes to make significant strides towards the elite end of the sport in 2018.

31-year-old Torres Rynn last fought in June of 2017 when he outpointed rugged compatriot Jesus Perez.

“It will be by far my biggest challenge, but my mentality like always is ‘WIN,’” said ‘The Golden Aztec’.

“Professionally I feel I have fought the better competition and he may have a tremendous amateur background but this one isn’t three rounds.”

off to philadelphia tomorrow for 16 days to train for my up and coming fight on March 9th and to see all my friends #mullingarshuffle #believethehype 🥊🇮🇪🍀🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ItJ7787RKj — John Joe Nevin (@johnJoeNevin) January 24, 2018

Nevin’s bout takes place a week before former Irish team-mate and fellow 2012 Olympic medalist Michael Conlan returns to the ring down the road at Madison Square Garden, New York.