  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

John Joe Nevin to continue comeback versus unbeaten Mexican in Philadelphia

The 2012 Olympic silver medalist will return for his second bout in four months when he faces Alex Torres Rynn.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 11:22 AM
10 hours ago 2,538 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3815939
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALIST John Joe Nevin (9-0, 4KOs) will face the toughest test of his stop-start professional career on 9 March when he faces undefeated Mexican Alex Torres Rynn (6-0, 3KOs) in his first eight-round contest.

The Mullingar super-featherweight returned from a 15-month layoff in November when he stylishly outpointed journeyman Lee Connelly in London over six stanzas, and will have his 10th pro fight when he headlines at the Parx Casino in Bensalem, Philadelphia in six weeks’ time.

Still just 28, Nevin’s four-year career in boxing’s paid ranks has been punctuated by a sequence of debilitating injuries and personal strife, but the all-time great Irish amateur hopes to make significant strides towards the elite end of the sport in 2018.

31-year-old Torres Rynn last fought in June of 2017 when he outpointed rugged compatriot Jesus Perez.

“It will be by far my biggest challenge, but my mentality like always is ‘WIN,’” said ‘The Golden Aztec’.

“Professionally I feel I have fought the better competition and he may have a tremendous amateur background but this one isn’t three rounds.”

Nevin’s bout takes place a week before former Irish team-mate and fellow 2012 Olympic medalist Michael Conlan returns to the ring down the road at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Pro boxing returns to Irish terrestrial TV after seven-year hiatus

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tottenham defender admits to having snubbed Barcelona switch
Tottenham defender admits to having snubbed Barcelona switch
Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after jibe
Bad news for Shane Long? Southampton sign new €22 million striker
FOOTBALL
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
MANCHESTER UNITED
Confirmed: Jose Mourinho extends stay at Manchester United
Confirmed: Jose Mourinho extends stay at Manchester United
'One of the best attacking players in the world' Sanchez to make Man United debut at Yeovil
Man United youngster Tuanzebe heads to Villa
SIX NATIONS
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Scotland's Townsend inspired by recent visit to Man City boss Pep Guardiola
'I'm not Donald Trump' - England boss Jones piles the pressure on Schmidt's Ireland
TENNIS
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic
Britain's Kyle Edmund outclassed in bid to reach Australian Open final
Cornet could face ban over three missed drugs tests during 2017 season

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie