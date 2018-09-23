Scottish midfielder John McGinn scores a sublime goal-of-the-season contender for Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn. Source: Anthony Devlin

JOHN MCGINN SCORED a goal of the season contender for Aston Villa on Saturday, slamming in a stunning volley against Sheffield Wednesday.

The goal ultimately proved in vain, as his side succumbed to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Villa Park.

Marco Matias gave the visitors a 1-0 lead, before 23-year-old Scottish midfielder McGinn levelled with a sublime effort, sending a perfectly-executed volley in off the underside of Cameron Dawson’s crossbar.

You can watch McGinn’s effort below.

22/09/2018

England Championship 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥 | Aston Villa - Sheffield Wednesday, minuto 53



Signore e signori... John McGinn 💣⚽ 🎯



"We don’t want to exaggerate but this may be the best goal EVER scored! 🤯" - by @SkySports pic.twitter.com/lMtlyEhJIX — Viva el Futbol (@velfutbol) September 22, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!