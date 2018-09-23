This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 September, 2018
Scottish midfielder John McGinn scores a sublime goal-of-the-season contender for Aston Villa

The 23-year-old executed a stunning volley to level proceedings against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 8:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,682 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4250871

Aston Villa v Reading - Sky Bet Championship - Villa Park Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn. Source: Anthony Devlin

JOHN MCGINN SCORED a goal of the season contender for Aston Villa on Saturday, slamming in a stunning volley against Sheffield Wednesday.

The goal ultimately proved in vain, as his side succumbed to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Villa Park.

Marco Matias gave the visitors a 1-0 lead, before 23-year-old Scottish midfielder McGinn levelled with a sublime effort, sending a perfectly-executed volley in off the underside of Cameron Dawson’s crossbar.

You can watch McGinn’s effort below.

