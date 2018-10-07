This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 7 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Chelsea captain John Terry announces his retirement

John Terry won the Premier League five times in a glittering career with Chelsea, and has now decided to hang up his boots.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 9:14 PM
25 minutes ago 3,242 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4273345
John Terry lifts the Premier League title
John Terry lifts the Premier League title
John Terry lifts the Premier League title

FORMER CHELSEA AND England captain John Terry has announced his retirement from football.

Terry has been without a club since being released by Aston Villa at the end of last season, with the club losing out in the Championship play-off final to Fulham.

However, speculation has mounted that Terry could return to Villa Park as assistant manager to Thierry Henry, who is favourite to take over from sacked boss Steve Bruce.

Such rumours are sure to increase after Terry took to Instagram to confirm he is hanging up his boots.

“After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time to retire from playing,” Terry posted.

View this post on Instagram

THANK YOU ⚽️

A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on

Terry, who won five Premier League titles during his time at Chelsea, rejected a move to Spartak Moscow for family reasons earlier this season and he has also been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge on Maurizio Sarri’s coaching staff.

The 37-year-old notably thanked Villa in his retirement announcement, although he indicated his “heart will always belong to Chelsea.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    White will not rule out Khabib-McGregor rematch despite UFC 229 chaos
    Nevada Commission withholding Khabib's purse for role in post-fight violence
    FOOTBALL
    Former Chelsea captain John Terry announces his retirement
    Former Chelsea captain John Terry announces his retirement
    Liverpool's Van Dijk glad to escape penalty pain in City draw
    Togetherness key to United's fightback - Lukaku
    LEINSTER
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    'A lot of guys put their hand up': Leinster building momentum ahead of Wasps
    'Unfortunately certain calls went against us': JVG laments chalked-off Earls try
    MUNSTER
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    Leinster show all their champion quality to grind out epic inter-pro win over Munster
    As it happened: Leinster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Riyad Mahrez misses 86th minute penalty as Liverpool and Man City play out Anfield stalemate
    Riyad Mahrez misses 86th minute penalty as Liverpool and Man City play out Anfield stalemate
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Man City, Premier League
    Emery unsure on Arsenal's title chances despite winning streak

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie