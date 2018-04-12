  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He is back' - Boost for Galway as Johnny Glynn's return from New York confirmed

Glynn has returned to training with the All-Ireland champions ahead of the summer.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 3:58 PM
50 minutes ago 1,347 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3954302

HE SPENT LAST season split between New York and Galway, but Jonathan Glynn will be based on home soil this summer as the Tribesmen bid to defend their Leinster and All-Ireland titles.

Jonathan Glynn celebrates Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Glynn worked as a project manager in New York since 2015, but rejoined the Galway panel last April and made regular commutes home from the Big Apple to line out with Micheal Donoghue’s side during the championship.

The 24-year-old made his only start of last season in the All-Ireland final against Waterford, when Galway delivered their first Liam MacCarthy Cup in 29 years.

Glynn featured for his club Ardrahan in the Galway SHC last weekend and his county team-mate Padraic Mannion has confirmed the physical forward resumed training with the county panel and will be remaining at home.

“I’d seen the story in the paper about two weeks ago that said he’s not coming back to Galway, which was the complete opposite (to the truth) because he is back,” Mannion said at the launch of the Cúl Heroes 2018 collection.

“He’s staying. He’s training with (Galway). He’s never been in bad shape, he’s very good for looking after himself. I’d say he’s always doing something to keep himself in shape.

“He played with his club Ardrahan there last weekend. He’s back, he was back with the club and it’s good for him even to get back playing with his club. Anytime he plays championship with his club or county it’s a great occasion.”

Rian McBride with Jonathan Glynn Jonathan Glynn in action for Galway during the Fenway Classic last November Source: Emily Harney/INPHO

Galway swept all before them in an incredible campaign last season, but Mannion believes one area they can improve on this year is their goalscoring touch.

“From May or June last year, we didn’t score a goal in the championship,” he continued. “I know that we were playing against teams that are defensive and have sweepers and that makes it a bit more difficult. That’s definitely one area that we would try to improve.

“I suppose if you can win games scoring points, you’d take that as well. If you go the whole year without scoring a goal and you’re still winning games, you’d take that.

“With the forwards we have, teams are going to be really trying to clamp down on them. It’s easier said than done to work on it. It’s one area but there are loads of areas that we can work on. Every team tries to improve year on year and we’re no different.

Cúl Heroes 2018 Collection Launch Padraig Mannion was in Croke Park for the Cúl Heroes 2018 Collection Launch Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

“Hopefully, if we can improve in that area and we’ll get a chance to do that in the first round against Offaly. Last year they played with two sweepers and it was very hard to break them down. We had to shoot from out the field more and that really reduced the goal threat. Look, it’s a challenge for us and one we’re looking forward to.”

Donoghue’s side will travel to face a rejuvenated Offaly in the Leinster opener on 12 May, before they take on Kilkenny, Wexford and Dublin over the course of the following four weeks.

“We saw how Offaly were impressive in the league. If we start looking forward to the four games you are going to play, you are going to be in trouble in your first game,” added Mannion. “You just have to take it one game at a time, that is what we will be trying to do.

“Every team starts out on a level playing field again, just because we won last year it doesn’t mean we are ahead of anyone this year. You have to start from scratch again. You have to take it one game at a time, to try to get a few results under our belts.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Here are the 18 football and 10 hurling referees for the 2018 championship

Offaly boss Stephen Wallace looking at eight-week ban

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
LIVERPOOL
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
Brave referee deserves immense credit and more Champions League talking points
Who do you think will win the Champions League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation' - Pochettino
'Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation' - Pochettino
'Most fans say he should be doing this or that, but they can’t do it and that is why they are fans'
Klopp 'not worried' about any attempts to lure Salah from Liverpool
BOXING
Former World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirms comeback fight in June
Former World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirms comeback fight in June
Sean McComb given full backing as 'innocent victim' of nightclub disturbance
Spike O'Sullivan and team pull plug on potential Golovkin showdown
MANCHESTER CITY
âNastyâ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool
‘Nasty’ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
Lovren reveals half-time rant inspired Liverpool to sink Man City

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie