'Johnny f*****g Sexton' - The reaction to Ireland's last-gasp win over France

1. Brian O’Driscoll
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/iWPnQp1bCW— Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) February 3, 2018
2. Stephen McDonnell
3. Darran O’Sullivan
4. Ugo Monye
Jonny Sexton right now 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/60SGRoDlob— ugo monye (@ugomonye) February 3, 2018
5. Aidan O’Mahony
6. Ian Madigan
7. Ryle Nugent
8. Paul Murphy
9. Michael Fennelly
10. Niall Horan
11. Kieran Donaghy
12. Jim Beglin
13. Richard Hibbard
14. Kevin Kilbane
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Sexton is clutch personified and more talking points from Ireland’s dramatic win in Paris
Stunning Johnny Sexton drop-goal steals Paris win for Schmidt’s Ireland
COMMENTS (7)