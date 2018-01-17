  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Liverpool footballer Flanagan sentenced for assault

The incident occurred in Liverpool in the early hours of 22 December.

By AFP Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 1:25 PM
7 hours ago
Jon Flanagan outside Liverpool Magistrates' Court today.
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER JON Flanagan was sentenced to rehabilitation and 40 hours of unpaid work today, having pleaded guilty to attacking his girlfriend.

The 25-year-old full-back admitted an offence of common assault by beating at a hearing on 2 January.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that he kicked his partner Rachael Wall in a central street in the northwest English city in the early hours of 22 December.

District judge Wendy Lloyd sentenced Flanagan to a 12-month community order, which includes 15 rehabilitation activity days, 40 hours of unpaid work, £85 court costs (€96) and an £85 victim surcharge.

“You are, of course, a young man of previous good character and therefore it’s undoubtedly sad that you have brought yourself here by your behaviour,” she said.

“It was a matter of this lady going to the floor twice and you used your foot on her on one occasion.”

The court saw security camera footage which showed Flanagan hitting his girlfriend before pushing her against a wall twice and then kicking her.

His lawyer Lionel Grieg told the court: “He deeply regrets his behaviour and there is genuine remorse.

“They are back together and working very hard at the relationship.”

Liverpool-born Flanagan has made more than 50 first-team appearances for the Reds since making his debut aged 18.

He has captained Liverpool and made an appearance for England as a substitute in 2014.

Flanagan spent last season on loan at Burnley after 20 months out due to knee surgery.

He has featured only once for Liverpool this season.

© AFP 2018

AFP

