Sunday 3 June, 2018
Ireland's speedster Jordan Conroy is lighting up the London 7s with his blistering pace

Conroy clocked a top speed of 36kph and won a sprint against the fastest man in rugby.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 1:24 PM
1 hour ago 4,935 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4051258

Jordan Conroy runs in a try Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

JORDAN CONROY IS quickly becoming the poster boy in Ireland’s incredible underdog story at the London 7s.

Ireland made history at Twickenham this morning with an outstanding upset win against the USA, beating their fancied rivals 22-12 to book their place in the semi-finals.

Conroy scored the game’s opening try, his blistering pace turning a lot of heads as clocked a top speed of 36kph and streaked away to score.

For full context, the man trying and failing to chase him down — Carlin Isles — is widely regarded as the fastest man in rugby and once clocked a 100m track time of 10.15 seconds (Usain Bolt’s world record is 9.58 seconds).

We need to choose our words carefully here because Isles has already casually dropped into Bernard Brogan’s Instagram mentions to make it clear that whatever about winning the race, Conroy did not “skin” him. No way, no how.

berno

“He didn’t skin me,” he corrected the Dublin football star.

“He took a good support line and off another runner that broke through. And I tried to catch him behind. Get the story right.”

It’s not even the first time this weekend that Conroy has shown a devastating shift of gear. How about this try from Saturday’s game against Australia?

Historic win as Ireland 7s stun USA to book London semi-final

