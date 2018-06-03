Ireland's speedster Jordan Conroy is lighting up the London 7s with his blistering pace

Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

JORDAN CONROY IS quickly becoming the poster boy in Ireland’s incredible underdog story at the London 7s.

Ireland made history at Twickenham this morning with an outstanding upset win against the USA, beating their fancied rivals 22-12 to book their place in the semi-finals.

Conroy scored the game’s opening try, his blistering pace turning a lot of heads as clocked a top speed of 36kph and streaked away to score.

Jordon Conroy has been in-form for @IrishRugby at the #London7s, showing some serious pace pic.twitter.com/4d8WoXF6iQ — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) June 3, 2018

For full context, the man trying and failing to chase him down — Carlin Isles — is widely regarded as the fastest man in rugby and once clocked a 100m track time of 10.15 seconds (Usain Bolt’s world record is 9.58 seconds).

We need to choose our words carefully here because Isles has already casually dropped into Bernard Brogan’s Instagram mentions to make it clear that whatever about winning the race, Conroy did not “skin” him. No way, no how.

“He didn’t skin me,” he corrected the Dublin football star.

“He took a good support line and off another runner that broke through. And I tried to catch him behind. Get the story right.”

It’s not even the first time this weekend that Conroy has shown a devastating shift of gear. How about this try from Saturday’s game against Australia?

RE:LIVE: @IrishRugby score their first try on the world series since 2004, as Jordon Conroy speeds down the wing #London7s pic.twitter.com/VZgcz5BZh3 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) June 2, 2018

