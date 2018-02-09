  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I expect Jordan to provide what he has been providing in provincial matches'

Joe Schmidt says he’s looking forward to seeing Jordan Larmour bring his flying form into the Six Nations arena this weekend.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 9 Feb 2018, 1:10 AM
10 hours ago 3,935 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3841727
Larmour has been named on the Ireland bench for Italy.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Larmour has been named on the Ireland bench for Italy.
Larmour has been named on the Ireland bench for Italy.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IT’S REMARKABLE TO think this time last year, Jordan Larmour — the precociously gifted wunderkind who is set to make his full Test debut this weekend — was still a relative unknown playing for the Ireland U20s.

His meteoric rise from St Andrew’s College to this juncture has been remarkable and on Saturday the 20-year-old is in line to make his senior Ireland debut after being named on the bench for the Six Nations clash with Italy.

As recently as six months ago, Larmour had not played a senior game for Leinster and now — 14 assured, mature and eye-catching performances for the province later — here he is ready to be thrust into international rugby without any doubts over whether it is too early or not.

In leaving the fullback/winger out of his squad for last week’s win in Paris, Joe Schmidt strongly suggested he would be involved in round two with Larmour elevated to the matchday 23 for the visit of Conor O’Shea’s Azzurri.

“I expect Jordan to be provide what he has been providing in provincial matches,” Schmidt said when announcing his team selection, which includes four changes in personnel to his starting XV, with Jack McGrath, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan all in.

“That electric acceleration, that change of direction, but also that assuredness under the high ball. We’d love to see all that and away from the ball, he has a super work-rate. We know that if we are coming under pressure, he will work really hard to relieve that pressure.”

Schmidt added that Larmour’s inclusion is based on current form, and that he’s more than ready to step up to Test level.

“There’s never a perfect situation [to include a debutant], but there are certainly better situations if he replaces Keith [Earls] or Jacob [Stockdale] on the edges, then having Rob [Kearney] at the back will be an asset.

Dan Leavy and Jordan Larmour Leavy and Larmour arrive for training at Carton House. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“If he replaces Rob, then having Keith particularly with his experience on the edge, will be an asset as well. That’s part of what we do when we try to place a guy in, but you don’t place a player in and expect him to be looked after. He has an expectation himself of what he needs to do. Hopefully he will bring those exciting elements to the game.”

Larmour’s promotion to the bench in the number 23 jersey is part of Schmidt’s decision to rotate his squad after the physically demanding opening fixture at the Stade de France, with Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux and Kieran Marmion also among the replacements.

The former schoolboy hockey international will be hoping to get an opportunity to bring his flying form with Leinster onto the Six Nations stage, with the prospect of his devastating broken-play running being unleashed against a tiring Italian side an exciting one.

“He’s a phenomenal player,” Leavy says of his team-mate.

“We were doing a walk through the other day, and I don’t know if he was walking or sprinting but he hit the fastest walking line I’ve ever seen in my life and I’m expecting good things from him at the weekend.”

Larmour, a very level-headed individual, has taken it all in his stride.

“He’s settled in really well,” Leavy continues. “There are a lot of familiar faces around with the Leinster boys and a lot of young players around as well.

“He was well looked after and has integrated really well. He’s a great guy so everyone gets on with him well.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘You have to be ready to take your opportunity and I have to do that this Saturday’

‘He’s got a real understanding of the game’: Schmidt welcomes Payne’s coaching role

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves'
'I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves'
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
'I was definitely a big fan' – Pulisic admits Man United support
ITALY
O'Shea: 'Thatâs sport. Thatâs why Iâll never do any job in Ireland'
O'Shea: 'That’s sport. That’s why I’ll never do any job in Ireland'
World Cup plans go hand-in-hand with the present tense for Ireland
'When you're not able to do something, it becomes mental': McGrath ready to roar again
IRELAND
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
Ireland leave little to chance and more talking points ahead of Italy clash
SIX NATIONS
Following a 6-year absence, Lionel Beauxis will start for France against Scotland
Following a 6-year absence, Lionel Beauxis will start for France against Scotland
England coach urges World Rugby to clamp down on 'out of order' Alun Wyn Jones
'I expect Jordan to provide what he has been providing in provincial matches'
JOE SCHMIDT
'He's got a real understanding of the game': Schmidt welcomes Payne's coaching role
'He's got a real understanding of the game': Schmidt welcomes Payne's coaching role
Schmidt looks to maintain freshness as he manages the workload of his pack
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie