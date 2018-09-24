This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
JP McManus donates €100,000 to every county board to be divided among GAA clubs

The horse racing magnate will hand out a total of €3.2million.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 24 Sep 2018, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 15,841 Views 41 Comments
http://the42.ie/4251769

JP MCMANUS HAS donated €100,000 to every GAA county board in Ireland to distribute among their clubs.

Dk-qFMFXoAA011J JP McManus in the dressing room after Limerick's All-Ireland hurling success in August.

RTÉ is reporting that the horse racing magnate will hand out a total €3.2million between all 32 counties with the instructions the figure is to be divided equally among their local clubs. 

A letter to each county board states the money is for the continued development of Gaelic Games in the country.

The multi-millionaire has long been a financial backer of GAA in his native Limerick. He decided to make the gesture on the back of the Treaty’s Liam MacCarthy Cup victory last month.

