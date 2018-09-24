JP McManus donates €100,000 to every county board to be divided among GAA clubs

JP MCMANUS HAS donated €100,000 to every GAA county board in Ireland to distribute among their clubs.

JP McManus in the dressing room after Limerick's All-Ireland hurling success in August.

RTÉ is reporting that the horse racing magnate will hand out a total €3.2million between all 32 counties with the instructions the figure is to be divided equally among their local clubs.

A letter to each county board states the money is for the continued development of Gaelic Games in the country.

The multi-millionaire has long been a financial backer of GAA in his native Limerick. He decided to make the gesture on the back of the Treaty’s Liam MacCarthy Cup victory last month.

