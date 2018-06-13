Speculation mounts that Spain could sack their manager 48 hours before World Cup opener

What's the Spanish for out the gap?

YOU CAN’T SPELL Saipan without Spain.

On the eve of the 2018 World Cup, speculation is mounting that Spain could be about to part ways with their manager Julen Lopetegui.

Reports from Russia suggest the Spanish FA [RFEF] — particularly the federation’s new president Luis Rubiales – were blindsided by Real Madrid announcing yesterday that Lopetegui was to be their new manager.

The 2010 winners have a pre-scheduled press conference later today where it is expected they will clarify the 53-year-old’s fate.

Spain open their Russia 2018 campaign with an Iberian derby against Portugal on Friday but, whatever they decide to do with Lopetegui, it’s hardly ideal preparation.

More to follow…

