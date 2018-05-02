  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp focused on Liverpool 'dream', not off-field distractions

The Reds are 90 minutes away from a Champions League final against Real Madrid.

By AFP Wednesday 2 May 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 856 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3989294
Klopp speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
Klopp speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
Klopp speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

JURGEN KLOPP WARNED that Liverpool would not let off-field distractions take the focus off their dream of reaching the Champions League final when they face Roma on Wednesday.

Klopp’s side are on the brink of reaching the final for the first time since 2007 as they look to defend a three-goal advantage in the Italian capital.

But tensions are high as Liverpool supporter Sean Cox lies in a coma after being attacked by Roma fans before last week’s first leg at Anfield, while Klopp’s right-hand man Zeljko Buvac, dubbed “the brain” by the German, took a leave of absence this week.

“We are here to fight for our dreams and want to go to the final,” said Klopp whose side take a 5-2 lead into the semi-final, second leg at the Stadio Olimpico.

“I think we all have the same opinion that the only fight around the football game is on the pitch.

“It’s good that we spoke about it, showed Sean’s family our support but I really hope that everybody understood that tomorrow in this beautiful city, with good weather, that everyone can walk to the stadium and look forward to an intense, fantastic and very important football game.

“I really hope that will be possible.”

Roma players trained on Tuesday wearing shirts bearing the words ‘Forza Sean’ in support of the injured Liverpool fan.

“It was a great, great, great gesture,” said Klopp.

“I already thought Roma showed a great gesture when training at Anfield and placing flowers at the memorial for the 96.

“These two teams deserve to be here because of football, because they show the maximum respect for the other side.”

Asked about Buvac, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, Klopp added: “We gave a statement that is all we can say at the moment. Nothing else.”

Liverpool Training And Press Conference Liverpool trained at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday afternoon. Source: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Despite their advantage Klopp said Liverpool would not fall into the same trap as Barcelona who let a 4-1 quarter-final, first-leg lead slip to crash out in Rome last month.

“Barcelona probably thought ‘it’s decided’. Nobody told Barcelona it’s possible to beat you 3-0 or 4-0.

“If the warning was needed that was it. I didn’t need a warning.

“But we’re still 5-2 up. People think Roma only have to win 3-0 but that is quite a result.”

Roma have not conceded a goal at the Olimpico in the Champions League this season, beating both Chelsea and Barcelona 3-0.

“We’re not Chelsea or Barcelona, it’s not about who played when. We won 7-0 against Moscow at Anfield, what does that mean? Nothing,” said Klopp.

“Let’s not forget, we are difficult to play.

“They have to win against us, if you have to win you have to take risks.”

Liverpool beat Roma on penalties in the 1984 European Cup final at the Stadio Olimpico, and also won the 1977 title in Rome.

“The specific story of Liverpool games in Rome is great, but nobody here really thinks it’ll help a lot that our grandfathers won here.

Liverpool Training And Press Conference The Reds take a 5-2 lead into Wednesday's second leg. Source: Andrew Powell

“It’s just a game in a wonderful stadium, in a wonderful city against a very strong side. Creating history isn’t because you say it beforehand. It happens and then someone says, that’s history.”

Klopp added that his players were “fit and healthy” although Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana are unavailable, but Sadio Mane has recovered after missing the Stoke draw at the weekend.

“Strange things happened before in the Champions League,” said midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

“Roma already showed they can turn things around against Barcelona and we already showed we can control a lead against Manchester City.

“We don’t have one foot in the final, you can only go with two feet in the final.”

© AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘If I can emulate Liam Miller’s achievement on Saturday I’ll be a very, very happy man’

‘I’ve held positive talks’ – Gerrard confirms he’s interested in the Rangers job

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
Heynckes: Ulreich had a 'little blackout'
Heynckes: Ulreich had a 'little blackout'
Wenger's departure affecting Wilshere's Arsenal contract renewal
Mancini opens talks to become new Italy manager
LIVERPOOL
Klopp focused on Liverpool 'dream', not off-field distractions
Klopp focused on Liverpool 'dream', not off-field distractions
Ireland boss Bell gives insight into former colleagues Klopp and Buvac after Liverpool split
Liverpool captain Henderson sends moving letter to GAA club of Sean Cox
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pochettino for Man Utd? Spurs boss the perfect successor to Mourinho, says Neville
Pochettino for Man Utd? Spurs boss the perfect successor to Mourinho, says Neville
Kane narrows the gap in golden boot race in routine win for Tottenham
Gary Neville's team of the season shows four changes from the PFA's selection
ULSTER
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
'We weren't enjoying our rugby... It has started to lift a bit of the gloom'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie