  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I think it is normal' - Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss

After long delays while officials consulted VAR during Saturday’s FA Cup exit, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp defended the system.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 10:34 AM
11 hours ago 6,418 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3820909
Liverpool suffered their second defeat in the space of a week on Saturday.
Image: Peter Byrne
Liverpool suffered their second defeat in the space of a week on Saturday.
Liverpool suffered their second defeat in the space of a week on Saturday.
Image: Peter Byrne

LIVERPOOL BOSS JURGEN Klopp defended VAR after the technology was criticised for its use in his side’s FA Cup defeat at home to West Brom on Saturday.

Alan Pardew suggested the lengthy delays on a cold night at Anfield had contributed to Hal Robson-Kanu and Kieran Gibbs suffering muscle injuries, while Jonny Evans and Jake Livermore also appeared to be struggling in the closing stages.

VAR was used to award a penalty for a foul on Mohamed Salah, while referee Craig Pawson disallowed a header by Craig Dawson after consulting replays.

Klopp called for patience in the adoption of the new technology, although he believed Ahmed Hegazi could have been sent off for a challenge on Roberto Firmino.

“I think it is normal. Of course it will change things,” Klopp told reporters after his side’s 3-2 loss.

“Is it nice that West Brom celebrates a goal and then somebody tells them it’s not a goal? But I think it’s important, that’s actually what we always wanted – that if a goal should be disallowed, it should be disallowed.

“Usually in these two situations after the game we talk about it and I have to explain a defeat which maybe wasn’t deserved because we didn’t get a penalty and they scored another goal.

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Anfield A view of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) System pitch side. Source: Peter Byrne

“It’s normal in the beginning that it takes a little bit longer, is it cool in January when it’s cold for the players especially, probably not. That will, I think, become a little bit smoother, a little bit more fluent in the future.

“But in the end, you ask me about it and I’ve said it already in plenty of interviews that if we have a video assistant ref then Mr Hegazi was really lucky tonight that he ended the game on the pitch.

“It was a harsh, harsh, harsh challenge and if you have VAR and we talk about the game like a situation like that, then that’s obvious.

“I think it was not even a foul, that’s then of course strange, for sure not right, but that was not the reason we lost the game.”

Liverpool saw an 18-match unbeaten run in all competitions ended by Premier League bottom club Swansea City on Monday, while defeat to the Baggies was their first loss at Anfield since April.

And Klopp is now targeting a new undefeated sequence, with the Reds next in action at Huddersfield Town in the league on Tuesday.

“Yes, that would be a good idea,” Klopp said. ”Look, it’s not the first game I’ve lost, it’s not the first game I’ve wanted to win really desperately and I lost it.

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Anfield Mohamed Salah (right) goes down in the area before appealing for the use of the Video Assistant Referee. Source: Peter Byrne

“But it’s deserved, for me, for the boys, it’s deserved. I thought the crowd did really, really well. Obviously they remembered better the good performances here than we did and at the end they appreciated that we at least tried to sort our problems.

“That’s the job to do, you cannot go out there and be completely without a plan or an idea, you have to show up in a game like this, you need to be ready still, even if you make three big, big, big mistakes in the first half.

“You need to be ready to make mistakes again, but in an ideal world not in and around your own box.

“So yes, we should try but first we have to really think about what happened tonight and make ourselves ready for Huddersfield. A long run starts with the first game and that’s on Tuesday.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over ‘Are you alright, gorgeous?’’

Liverpool dumped out of FA Cup by West Brom amid VAR chaos

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It was in the heat of the moment': West Ham defender apologises for spitting
'It was in the heat of the moment': West Ham defender apologises for spitting
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'It's up to the boss' - Batshuayi says Chelsea future is down to Conte
'It's up to the boss' - Batshuayi says Chelsea future is down to Conte
Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot for Conte's Blues
'I think it is normal' - Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over âAre you alright, gorgeous?â'
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over ‘Are you alright, gorgeous?’'
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over ‘Are you alright, gorgeous?’'
John O'Flynn due north as Finn Harps seal deal for experienced striker
REVIEW
Kane spares Tottenham's blushes after Amond and Newport dared to dream
Kane spares Tottenham's blushes after Amond and Newport dared to dream
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie