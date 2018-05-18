  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 18 May, 2018
Kluivert preparing for Ajax exit after contract feud

Prized Ajax youngster Justin Kluivert admits he is thinking of leaving the club, accusing them of trying to force him to sign a new deal.

By The42 Team Friday 18 May 2018, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,968 Views No Comments
JUSTIN KLUIVERT HAS hit out at Ajax over a contract feud and admits he is considering leaving the Eredivisie club.

The 19-year-old is one of Netherlands’ most promising young players and has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham this season.

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar urged the forward last month to stay at the club and continue his development before looking to move elsewhere in Europe.

But Kluivert, the son of former Barca striker Patrick, has accused Ajax of trying to force him to extend his contract so they can make more money from a transfer, and is now thinking of moving on soon.

“I was more or less told to sign, otherwise I had to leave,” he told De Volkskrant.

“Then, you start thinking. I spoke briefly to [director of football] Marc Overmars and I feel pressured.

“The most important thing for Ajax is that I extend my contract. It’s not about football but about money.

“My plan was to stay but a lot has happened recently. The public think it’s only about money, but everyone knows I was right. I’m not waiting for money.

“I want to be the best in the world. Look what happens around me, with other players who want to leave or have left. It’ll be difficult to get through qualifying for the Champions League.”

