Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
The pants are off! Justin Rose strips down to his underwear to play shot from water hazard

The Englishman wasn’t afraid to show a little skin at the Zurich Classic.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 10:56 PM
57 minutes ago 1,298 Views 1 Comment
JUSTIN ROSE WASN’T SHY in braving alligator-infested waters to try and save par at the Zurich Classic this evening, with the Englishman stripping down to his underwear to play the shot.

After finding the water off the tee at the par-three third hole, Rose wasn’t prepared to take a drop and instead fancied his chances of playing from the hazard with his ball only partially submerged.

Rose was quick to wade into the water in his boxers, before pitching out to within 40 feet of the pin, although he was unable to complete a remarkable up-and-down as he carded a bogey four.

Playing alongside Henrik Stenson, Rose said: ”My partner showed me what you’ve got to do. Remember Doral? He’s not scared of taking his pants off, so he said, ‘get in there’”.

Rose was referring to this incident at the 2009 WGC-Cadillac Championship, when Stenson did something similar to play out of the water.

Source: PGA TOUR/YouTube

Break over! Woods to get back to work on the PGA Tour next week

