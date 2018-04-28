  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 28 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Juve stun 10-man Inter in crazy Derby d'Italia to steer title bid back on course

Inter’s stunning Derby d’Italia comeback was in vain as Juventus struck two late goals to claim a dramatic 3-2 win at the San Siro.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 10:32 PM
37 minutes ago 1,457 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3984682
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri

GONZALO HIGUAIN HEADED a dramatic late winner as Juventus pulled off a sensational turnaround to beat 10-man rivals Inter 3-2 in the Derby d’Italia, moving the Serie A leaders four points clear of Scudetto rivals Napoli.

Defending champions Juventus looked set to open the door for Napoli – who won 1-0 in Turin last weekend to breathe new life into the title battle – after Inter came from behind at San Siro on Saturday.

Matias Vecino’s 18th-minute red card, after Douglas Costa had rifled Juve in front, appeared likely to ensure Massimiliano Allegri’s men would comfortably claim three points.

However, Juve collapsed after the break, Mauro Icardi heading Inter level before an own goal from Andrea Barzagli put the hosts in front.

Much more drama was still to come, though, with Juan Cuadrado’s cross deflecting in off Milan Skiriniar in the 87th minute prior to remarkable scenes in the closing stages.

Higuain had been guilty of missing a fantastic chance with the score at 1-1, but the former Napoli striker significantly dented the Partenopei’s title hopes with an 89th-minute header to spark wild celebrations and ensure the Scudetto, somewhat improbably, remains in Juve’s hands.

Napoli must now respond when they head to Fiorentina on Sunday, while Inter remain outside the Champions League places and could yet lose further ground to fourth-placed Lazio.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Juve stun 10-man Inter in crazy Derby d'Italia to steer title bid back on course
Juve stun 10-man Inter in crazy Derby d'Italia to steer title bid back on course
Bale makes bid for Bayern start as Madrid edge Leganes
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
LIVERPOOL
St Peter's GAA jersey hangs in Liverpool dressing room as club shows support for Sean Cox
St Peter's GAA jersey hangs in Liverpool dressing room as club shows support for Sean Cox
As it happened: Liverpool vs Stoke City, Premier League
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It could have been worse' - Klopp accepts Stoke draw despite penalty controversy
'It could have been worse' - Klopp accepts Stoke draw despite penalty controversy
Burnley on the brink of European football while Saints earn seismic win in relegation battle
Jordan Henderson fumes over 'really poor decision — it's cost us three points'
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE
Simeone charged by Uefa and faces touchline ban after being sent to the stands during Arsenal clash
Simeone charged by Uefa and faces touchline ban after being sent to the stands during Arsenal clash
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
Dejected Wenger rues 'worst possible' goal from Griezmann

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie