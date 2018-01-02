  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 2 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Our discipline let us down' - Van Graan rues missed opportunity in Belfast

Sam Arnold’s dismissal was the right decision, the Munster boss admitted.

By Adam McKendry Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 8:38 AM
10 hours ago 7,253 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3776925
Ulster's Rob Lyttle scores a try.
Image: Brian Little/INPHO
Ulster's Rob Lyttle scores a try.
Ulster's Rob Lyttle scores a try.
Image: Brian Little/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan couldn’t hide his disappointment with Munster’s loss to Ulster at Kingspan Stadium, but also admitted Sam Arnold’s red card was the correct decision.

The South African watched his side amass a 17-0 lead at half-time off the back of a thoroughly dominant pack performance that led to two maul tries from Niall Scannell and a penalty try off a scrum.

However, with Fineen Wycherley already in the sin bin, centre Sammy Arnold saw red for a dangerous hit on Christian Leali’ifano in the 58th minute, and from there Ulster clawed back to take a bonus point in a 24-17 victory.

Arnold’s sending off couldn’t have been timed worse as it happened just after Ulster scored their first try, the centre rushing out of the line and hitting Australian fly-half Leali’ifano on the head at some force.

“Sammy went for the tackle and hit him in the head, and unfortunately the referee doesn’t have any other choice but to red card him,” Van Graan said.

“I don’t think it was intentional at all, I thought the spirit of the game was fantastic between two teams that were desperate to win. Very disappointed.”

It’s a tough result for Van Graan to take given his side didn’t look to be under much threat until Arnold was given his marching orders, at which point the tide turned in favour of the hosts.

There are plenty of things for the southern province to take going forward, particularly up front where they were so strong and defensively for the majority of the game.

But, by the time Rob Lyttle crossed for Ulster’s fourth try with the final play, it was clear that playing an intense interpro with one less man for 20 minutes had taken its toll on the players, who couldn’t get across to stop the winger.

Nevertheless, Van Graan was looking to the positives after the defeat, their second interprovincial defeat in as many weeks.

“I can’t fault the efforts of the players,” he praised. “Very happy with the pack, scrummaging I thought everyone put in the hard yards, so I’m very happy with that.

“I thought our lineout contest went very well. I thought our breakdown contesting went very well as well, our loose forwards with Niall (Scannell) and James (Cronin).

“We wanted a good start after last week and I thought that was one of the best starts I’ve seen in a while. Just very disappointing to lose a game I thought we were in control of.”

However, at the end of the day it is only a point from a game that the Munstermen led by double figures at the break, which will no doubt have left a sour taste in the mouth on the drive home.

They now return to Thomond Park on Saturday and welcome Connacht for the final interpro before going back to European action a week later with a win badly needed at least for gathering some momentum.

Easier said than done as Connacht are in good form having thumped Ulster in Galway a week ago before nearly taking an even more impressive win at Leinster yesterday, falling just short.

For now, though, Van Graan is focusing firmly on getting to the bottom of this defeat in Belfast before turning his attentions to their western visitors.

“I’m emotional right now and I haven’t reviewed the game, so I’d like to watch it again,” he said. “Like I said before, can’t fault the effort, unfortunately our discipline let us down.

“We’ve got to put this one behind us pretty quickly.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend
Wenger charged after confronting officials
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
FOOTBALL
Buffon: Donnarumma would be right to ditch AC Milan for Juventus
Buffon: Donnarumma would be right to ditch AC Milan for Juventus
'2018 is going to be my year' - City's Jesus won't need surgery on 'not very bad' MCL injury
'I couldn't be less interested in anything in the world' - Klopp on Coutinho-Nike story
LEINSTER
'We got away with it,' says Cullen as KK left biting his tongue after loss to Leinster
'We got away with it,' says Cullen as KK left biting his tongue after loss to Leinster
Cullen disappointed not to see Leinster pull clear before dramatic derby finish
Leinster withstand late Connacht onslaught to sneak New Year's inter-pro honours
LIVERPOOL
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
MUNSTER
Munster centre Arnold faces ban after inter-pro red card
Munster centre Arnold faces ban after inter-pro red card
'Our discipline let us down' - Van Graan rues missed opportunity in Belfast
As It Happened: Ulster v Munster, Pro14

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie