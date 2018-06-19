This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 19 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kane: England players had flies in our mouths

Much of the pre-match attention had been on the large increase in temperatures expected at the stadium.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Jun 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,385 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4078202
England captain Harry Kane.
England captain Harry Kane.
England captain Harry Kane.

ENGLAND HERO HARRY Kane said he and his team-mates had flies in their mouths during a last-gasp World Cup victory over Tunisia.

Kane headed a 91st-minute winner to follow his opening goal as Gareth Southgate’s side edged to a 2-1 Group G success in Volgograd.

Much of the pre-match attention had been on the large increase in temperatures expected at the stadium, compared to England’s base in Repino.

And Kane confirmed England players had found it tough to cope with certain aspects of the atmosphere despite his own personal heroics.

Asked about the flies in Volgograd, man of the match Kane said: “There were a lot more than we thought.

“We got told before that there was going to be a lot of flies and when we went out for the warm-up there were more than we thought. We had a lot of bug spray on and that was important.

“We had some of them in our eyes and some of them in our mouth. It’s just part of dealing with whatever comes your way and the team coped with it well.”

Moscow shops have been selling Russian dolls branded with Kane’s image, but the Tottenham forward joked he is unimpressed with his likeness on the merchandise.

“I’ll have to get myself one of those Russian dolls,” he said.

“I’ve seen a couple of them and they make me look a bit chubby if I’m totally honest with you.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Galway United owners vote in favour of Saudi Arabian investment>

Unconvincing England have work to do>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Tunisia draw level against England after Kyle Walker concedes penalty for stray elbow
Tunisia draw level against England after Kyle Walker concedes penalty for stray elbow
As it happened: England v Tunisia, World Cup
Egypt say Mo Salah is fit (again) ahead of clash with World Cup hosts
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CORK
Thurles confirmed for Clare v Cork Munster hurling final
Thurles confirmed for Clare v Cork Munster hurling final
Six senior Rebels in Cork U21 hurling side to face Waterford in Munster semi-final
Late show as reigning champions Cork edge Waterford to book Munster final spot
FOOTBALL
Kane: England players had flies in our mouths
Kane: England players had flies in our mouths
Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Mexico over alleged homophobic chants by fans
Bullish Dele Alli believes England 'can go all the way'
HURLING
'This team will be forever ingrained in my heart': Derek McGrath steps down as DÃ©ise hurling boss
'This team will be forever ingrained in my heart': Derek McGrath steps down as Déise hurling boss
Derek McGrath: 'I will give myself some time, I don’t have a story for you today on it'
Do you agree with The Sunday Game's man-of-the-match winners?
WORLD CUP 2018
Late Kane goal sees England scrape past Tunisia in World Cup opener
Late Kane goal sees England scrape past Tunisia in World Cup opener
Belgium lead Panama thanks to one of the goals of the tournament so far
VAR proves spot on for Swedes as they make strong start in Group F against South Korea

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie