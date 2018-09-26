Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27

Duggan made 35 appearances for Ireland over the last five years.

IRELAND MIDFIELDER KAREN Duggan has announced her retirement from international football at the age of 27.

The Peamount United player said that commitments outside of football means she will not be in a position to commit over the next three years for the Uefa Women’s Euros in 2021.

The Kilkenny native made her debut for Ireland against South Africa in the 2013 Cyprus Cup, making 35 appearances in the green jersey while also being named FAI International Player of the Year in 2016.

“It’s with great sadness and joy that I’m announcing my retirement from international football. I’ve had a wonderful time playing for my country and I’ve made some fantastic memories which I’ll remember fondly,” she said.

“Unfortunately, with the next major championships three years away, I don’t feel like I can give 100% for that length of time.

“With my work-life outside of football, there are a number of other factors which I’ve got to consider. I’ve given it everything over the last few years but now it’s time to focus on what I hope to achieve outside of football.”

Working as a Business Performance Analyst with consulting firm Accenture, Duggan said that she would continue to line out for Peamount United in the Women’s National League.

The player won a Women’s National League title with Peamount in 2011 and was named WNL Player of the Season in 2016.

She also won an All-Ireland Minor Camogie Championship with Kilkenny in 2009 and secured an All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship with her club Piltown at Croke Park in March 2015.

