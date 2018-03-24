  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Mauro Cerilli ends Karl Moore's bid to emulate Conor McGregor in 15 seconds

Cerilli defended his title for the first time with a spectacular destruction of the Belfast man.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 8:45 PM
1 hour ago 4,055 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3922658
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

KARL MOOREâ€™S BID to emulate Conor McGregorâ€™s historic Cage Warriors achievement came to a violent end after just 15 seconds of his heavyweight title fight with Mauro Cerilli in London.

Itâ€™s over five years since McGregor became the first fighter to hold two titles with the organisation, but this evening at Cage Warriors 92 in London, former light-heavyweight champ Moore came up short against reigning heavyweight king Cerilli.

The 34-year-old Italian came into the octagon on a four-fight win streak and landed a couple of tidy one-two combinations before dropping two right-hand bombs on Mooreâ€™s whiskers to fell the Belfast native in the opening exchanges.

Referee Marc Goddard was quick to intervene before Cerilli could inflict more damage, and the Italian maniacally celebrated what was his first heavyweight title defence.

It wasnâ€™t all bad news for the Irish contingent, however: earlier on the card, Corkâ€™s Darren Oâ€™Gorman submitted Salih Kulucan via reverse triangle in the very last second of the first round.

Oâ€™Gorman moves to 6-3, with all six of his wins arriving via submission.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

