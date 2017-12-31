Wallabies star Hunt stood down from all rugby activity as he faces drug charges

WALLABIES AND REDS star has been stood down by Rugby Australia after he was arrested and charged with drug possession Saturday.

In a statement released Sunday, Rugby Australia said Hunt will be stood down from training and playing, including any involvement with Super Rugby outfit the Reds during pre-season.

Hunt was arrested and released by Queensland Police in the early hours of Saturday morning, with the 31-year-old set to appear in court January 29.

“Queensland Rugby Union, Rugby Australia and Karmichael Hunt have today agreed that it is in the best interests of all parties that Karmichael is stood down immediately from any team-related Rugby activities, including training and playing commitments,” the statement read.

“The parties are awaiting information from the Queensland Police pertaining to the circumstances of the recent allegations before any next steps or return to Rugby activities will be contemplated.

“Karmichael Hunt is cooperating fully with the Rugby Australia Integrity Unit and Queensland Rugby Union investigation and, given that this is an ongoing police matter, there will be no further comment from the parties.”

Hunt’s lawyer Adam Magill told Fairfax Media: “He is very upset, as anyone would expect, and pretty much inconsolable.

“He is sticking with his family. He’s got concerns and his manager is taking care of him.”

Hunt – a former rugby league player with Brisbane Broncos in the NRL – made his Wallabies debut in June, earning six appearances.

