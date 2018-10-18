The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary is here and it looks magnificent

The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary was released on Thursday afternoon.

KATIE TAYLOR IS held up as an icon of Irish sport.

It took little for the woman who won gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games to win the hearts of the Irish public, but hers is a story of which we only hear snippets.

The Bray boxer has always shied away from the spotlight, instead focusing on honing her craft to win Olympic, amateur and professional world titles.

Director Ross Whitaker now brings us ‘KATIE’, a documentary following the decorated boxer and giving us a deeper insight into the world champion.

The film tracks Taylor in the wake of her shock exit from the Rio Olympic Games two years ago and charts her rise through the professional ranks.

The latest trailer for the film has just been released.

The film will focus on the aftermath of her defeat to Finland’s Mira Potkonen, the concession of her Olympic crown and how she built a successful professional career in the absence of her father, Pete Taylor.

“The film unravels the deeply personal reasons behind the career low and shows the champions grit and determination to start over as a professional,” the description reads.

The film will hit Irish cinemas on 26 October. You can read more about the film here.

