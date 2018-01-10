Katie Taylor's Dublin homecoming fight almost over the line as Hearn reveals date

KATIE TAYLOR’S LONG-AWAITED homecoming bout in Dublin is in the process of being finalised for 14 April.

The WBA World lightweight champion will likely square off with Argentina’s Victoria Bustos, whose IBF version of the world title will also be put on the line should she sign on the other in due course.

The 3Arena remains the preferred venue, per Taylor’s team, and seems likely to play host to professional boxing for the first time since Matthew Macklin’s world title eliminator defeat to Jorge Sebastian Heiland in November 2014.

Speaking to IFL TV following a press conference to announce the signing of Amir Khan to his Matchroom stable earlier today, Eddie Hearn indicated Taylor’s professional bow in this country would arrive just a week before Carl Frampton welcomes former pound-for-pound star Nonito Donaire to Belfast.

“It’s probably going to be Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker on 31 March, all being well,” Hearn said.

On 14 April we’re in Dublin. We’re just finalising that. It looks like the return of Katie Taylor.

At least three all-Irish scraps are being targeted for Taylor’s undercard.

It’s understood that an announcement will be made in the next week to confirm what will be one of the biggest boxing events ever to take place on these shores. The42 also understands that the bout will be broadcast by Showtime in the USA as well as Sky Sports in Ireland and the UK.

“The Irish love their boxing,” Hearn told us in London ahead of Taylor’s first title defence versus Jessica McCaskill. “You see it in Belfast – it’s one of my favourite places to go. And they’d love it in Dublin.

I mean, you could imagine the atmosphere that will be created when Katie walks out in Dublin. I think that’s where we take things to the next level, because people will tune in and go, ‘wow’. They will go, ‘wow’ – literally – and that’s what we want.

“When we did the Millennium Stadium, that was – for me – a ‘wow’ moment: the whole place was up for her. She got the best reception outside of Anthony Joshua.

“Dublin would be another level again.”