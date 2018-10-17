This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's been one of the worst years in recent memory for Irish football' - Andrews

The former Ireland midfielder says Martin O’Neill needs to ‘stop moaning’ about the quality of players at his disposal.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 12:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,274 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4290980
Andrews speaking on Sky Sports.
Image: Sky Sports
Andrews speaking on Sky Sports.
Andrews speaking on Sky Sports.
Image: Sky Sports

MORALE IN THE Ireland camp is “rock-bottom” because of Martin O’Neill’s management style, according to Keith Andrews. 

Pressure continues to mount on the 66-year-old after the Boys in Green lost 1-0 to an under-strength Wales side on a frustrating Tuesday night in Dublin

That result leaves Ireland staring at the very real possibility of finishing bottom of their Nations League group and going into the Euro 2020 qualifying draw as third seeds. 

With one win, three draws and five defeats over the past 12 months, ex-midfielder-turned-pundit Andrews has labelled it “one of the worst years in recent memory for Irish football”.

“He [O'Neill] has mentioned about technical ability, and look, we do lack in certain areas, there’s no doubt about that,” the pundit said on Sky Sports. “But they [the players] don’t have a clue what they are doing.

“Matt Doherty, when he’s in a Wolves shirt, drives down the right-hand side and he knows Helder Costa or [Diego] Jota is rolling inside. He knows the centre forward is staying high, and he’s got two or three options.”

Jeff Hendrick dejected after the game A dejected Jeff Hendrick last night. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Andrews added: “He [O'Neill] keeps on going about Robbie Keane, Robbie Keane — leave it. Before Robbie Keane came along top goalscorers got 20 goals in their international careers, that’s where we are, that’s the normal for our country. Robbie Keane was a one-off.

You have to stop moaning about what you have and try to create a team spirit, because the more they keep hearing that what’s it going to do for their confidence? You saw the reaction of them at the end, they were on the floor, their morale is rock-bottom at the moment, it’s been one of the worst years in recent memory for Irish football.

“A lot of it is down to Martin. There has been a lot of an old-guard shift and players retiring that have made a difference at key areas and key times in games but you have to play the hand you are dealt — there’s no transfer window and you can’t go and buy players.

“I do agree certain players are missing, but we should still be doing better over the last calendar year.”

A friendly with Northern Ireland and the final Nations League game (away to Denmark) are next for Ireland, and many have called for the heads of O’Neill and his coaching staff.

Having signed two-year contract extensions at the beginning of the year, however, it would cost the association a substantial amount to sack the management team. 

“Where it is right now is he signed a contract in January and I would be amazed if the hierarchy are happy with that because if they were to change now, it would be too much of an outlay [in compensation],” said Andrews. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    I fined him for his goal at Old Trafford! Giggs delighted for Wales hero Wilson
    I fined him for his goal at Old Trafford! Giggs delighted for Wales hero Wilson
    Griezmann delivers Löw blow as World Cup winners reign supreme in Paris against Germany
    Dutch midfielder scores first international goal to end Belgium's winning run
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    Duffy shifts blame away from Ireland management: 'We let them down'
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    BOXING
    Irish boxers depart European Juniors with two gold, three silver and eight bronze medals
    Irish boxers depart European Juniors with two gold, three silver and eight bronze medals
    Pound-for-pound queen willing to drop weight to face 'amazing' Katie Taylor in historic women's fight
    Canelo signs 'highest-paid guaranteed contract in sports history' with streaming service DAZN
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'It's been one of the worst years in recent memory for Irish football' - Andrews
    'It's been one of the worst years in recent memory for Irish football' - Andrews
    Poll: Should the FAI keep faith with Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane?
    Sacking Martin O'Neill would be a short-term solution to a long-term problem

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie