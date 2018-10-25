'It would be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Earls extends contract to 2021

MUNSTER AND IRELAND wing Keith Earls has agreed a new two-year central contract with the IRFU, which will keep him on these shores until 2021.

Despite being afflicted with unfortunate injuries at various stages of his career, the Grand Slam-winner has scored 27 tries in 70 international caps. The 31-year-old is fourth on Ireland’s all-time try-scorer list and closing fast on Denis Hickie (29) and Tommy Bowe (30).

While Brian O’Driscoll’s mark of 46 remains off in the distance, Earls has made a habit of breaking records as he is Ireland’s leading try-scorer at World Cups (with eight and counting) and he broke the single-season record with nine tries in his 10 Tests in 2016/2017 — though that mark was overtaken by Jacob Stockdale’s sensational 10 tries in the 2017/18 campaign.

With three years more years to look forward to in Munster, Earls (47 tries) can also target Simon Zebo’s provincial record of 60.

“It would be hard to see me playing anywhere else,” Earls said in a statement released by the IRFU.

Keith Earls in training with Munster this month. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I’m delighted to have re-signed for a further two years. My family and I are thrilled and I’m looking forward to the future with Munster and Ireland.”

The Union’s performance director, David Nucifora added:

“Keith had a tough run of injuries which ruled him out of the national team successes enjoyed in 2014 and 2015, but he has demonstrated his strength of character and star quality to return and perform at such a consistently high level on the international stage.

“He illustrated his leadership qualities on the summer tour to the US and Japan where he played a key role in the development of a number of younger players. We are delighted that Keith will continue his career in Ireland.”

