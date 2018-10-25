This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It would be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Earls extends contract to 2021

The 31-year-old has three years ahead to chase more records at provincial and Test level.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 10:35 AM
26 minutes ago 724 Views 4 Comments
Earls scorches away to score against Italy during Ireland's Grand Slam season.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER AND IRELAND wing Keith Earls has agreed a new two-year central contract with the IRFU, which will keep him on these shores until 2021.

Despite being afflicted with unfortunate injuries at various stages of his career, the Grand Slam-winner has scored 27 tries in 70 international caps. The 31-year-old is fourth on Ireland’s all-time try-scorer list and closing fast on Denis Hickie (29) and Tommy Bowe (30). 

While Brian O’Driscoll’s mark of 46 remains off in the distance, Earls has made a habit of breaking records as he is Ireland’s leading try-scorer at World Cups (with eight and counting) and he broke the single-season record with nine tries in his 10 Tests in 2016/2017 — though that mark was overtaken by Jacob Stockdale’s sensational 10 tries in the 2017/18 campaign.

With three years more years to look forward to in Munster, Earls (47 tries) can also target Simon Zebo’s provincial record of 60.

“It would be hard to see me playing anywhere else,” Earls said in a statement released by the IRFU.

Keith Earls Keith Earls in training with Munster this month. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I’m delighted to have re-signed for a further two years. My family and I are thrilled and I’m looking forward to the future with Munster and Ireland.”

The Union’s performance director, David Nucifora added:

“Keith had a tough run of injuries which ruled him out of the national team successes enjoyed in 2014 and 2015, but he has demonstrated his strength of character and star quality to return and perform at such a consistently high level on the international stage.

“He illustrated his leadership qualities on the summer tour to the US and Japan where he played a key role in the development of a number of younger players. We are delighted that Keith will continue his career in Ireland.”

