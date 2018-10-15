This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Earls 'a worry' for Munster as he heads for scan on hamstring injury

Sammy Arnold and Alby Mathewson are also likely to miss out against Gloucester.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 15 Oct 2018, 1:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,681 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4286934

KEITH EARLS IS a major doubt for Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Gloucester at Thomond Park on Saturday.

The Ireland international wing pulled out of last weekend’s draw against Exeter at a late stage with a hamstring complaint.

Keith Earls Earls is a real doubt for the Gloucester game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Earls will undergo a scan on the injury today, with Munster boss Johann van Graan admitting that the Limerick man is a concern for the meeting with Gloucester.

“He’s actually going for a scan as we speak to look at the injury,” said van Graan this afternoon in Limerick. “Hopefully, we will know more later this afternoon or tomorrow. He’s a worry for us at the weekend.”

Centre Sammy Arnold, who came off the bench last weekend but was soon replaced after suffering a throat injury while tackling Exeter’s Ian Whitten, will also require further assessment.

He was observed overnight in hospital in Exeter but returned to Limerick today and is due to see a specialist to determine the extent of his injury. It is highly unlikely that he will feature against Gloucester.

Tighthead prop John Ryan is another worry, having suffered an ankle injury after coming off the bench in Exeter.

Munster say Ryan “will be assessed by the medical department and undergo treatment this week to determine availability for this weekend.”

Alby Mathewson Mathewson has a knee injury. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Frontline scrum-half Conor Murray is unavailable again this weekend as he continues to be sidelined with a neck issue, while Kiwi scrum-half Alby Mathewson is also unlikely to feature.

Mathewson continues to rehabilitate a knee injury, meaning Duncan Williams and Neil Cronin are set to provide the scrum-half options for van Graan again this weekend.

Also still sidelined are Chris Farrell [knee], Ronan O’Mahony [ankle], Calvin Nash [ankle], James Hart [knee], Liam O’Connor [knee], and Conor Oliver [toe].

