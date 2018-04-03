  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo delight as Keith Higgins returns to training with the football squad

The dual-star played solely with the county’s hurlers during the league, but rejoined Stephen Rochford’s panel last night.

By Edwin McGreal Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 1:18 PM
48 minutes ago 3,429 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3937408

WITH JUST OVER a month to go to their Connacht championship opener against high-flying Galway, All-Ireland finalists Mayo received a big boost with news that Keith Higgins has rejoined the football panel.

Keith Higgins Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The dual-star had concentrated on hurling during the league, starring as Mayo marched to Division 2B glory, and it was unclear when, or if, he would return to the footballers.

Such speculation is at an end after Higgins trained with the footballers for the first time this year on Easter Monday.

With Mayo’s rivals Galway coming into the Connacht SFC quarter-final clash next 13 May on a high after an impressive league campaign, the news that four-time All Star Higgins is back is a timely boost for Stephen Rochford’s side.

Mayo struggled in the league and needed a last-gasp Kevin McLoughlin score in Ballybofey to avoid relegation. Speaking after that game, nine days ago, Rochford was hopeful, though not certain, when asked if Higgins would be back.

“We had left Keith to his own devices and hurling until the league was over so we will talk to him this week.

“Keith has given great service to it and all indications at the start were that he just wanted some time off. He’s mixed that in with a bit of hurling which was absolutely fine with us.

Keith Higgins Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“He’s kept his fitness levels up so I don’t have any immediate concerns at the moment. We spoke in January and said we’d speak again at the end of the league and that’s what we’ll do,” said Rochford.

It remains to be seen if Higgins will feature with the Mayo hurlers in their upcoming Christy Ring Cup campaign. They are due to play their opening game in the Christy Ring on Saturday, 12 May away to Wicklow.

That’s the day before Mayo footballers take on Galway in Castlebar.

Mayo also have Christy Ring Cup games on 19 May (v Kildare) and 2 June (Roscommon).
Higgins and the rest of the Mayo senior squad return to their clubs later this week ahead of the opening round of the Mayo club championships this weekend.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Laois GAA player left with head injuries after late night assault in Carlow

‘We weren’t going to be showing our hand’: McStay keeping cards close to his chest

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Edwin McGreal
@edmcgreal

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
FOOTBALL
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne
Tough-tackling Juventus defender Chiellini doesn't expect to stop Ronaldo scoring this evening
Cardiff close in on automatic promotion thanks to Ireland winger's last-gasp equaliser
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
LEINSTER
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
'It’s hard for him not to get frustrated' - Sexton bruised as Leinster batter Saracens
Leinster's new wave bully and blitz holders Saracens to storm into semi-finals
PREMIER LEAGUE
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' – De Bruyne

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie