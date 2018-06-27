This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 27 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry juniors make it five-in-a-row with Munster final victory over Cork

Kerry ran out two-point winners, 2-14 to 1-15, in tonight’s provincial decider.

By Jason O'Connor Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 9:38 PM
47 minutes ago 2,097 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4096140
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Kerry 2-14

Cork 1-15

FOR THE FIFTH year in a row, Kerry emerged victorious at Munster Junior Football level as they had to dig deep once more to see off Cork in a provincial decider.

Cork looked strong and went five points ahead early in the second half but the Kingdom regrouped and recovered from a missed penalty to eventually win by two points.

Kerry goaled straight from the throw-in after Kieran Murphy won possession with Paudie Clifford and Sean Moloney combining for Thomas Hickey to finish to the net after barely 30 seconds and they could have had another in the eighth minute only for Cork goalkeeper Chris Kelly saving well from Andrew Barry.

The visitors drew into the game and went ahead for the first time in the 21st minute through a Jerry O’Connor free. Another free from O’Connor preceded by a Bart Daly point for the Rebels ensured Cork would lead at half-time before a second point for Kerry’s Hickey left the score at 0-11 to 1-7.

The second-half started with a goal as well this time for Cork as Jerry O’Connor put wing-back John Cronin through for the green flag and a point from O’Connor himself saw Cork lead by 1-12 to 1-7. It looked like it would be Cork’s night when Kelly saved a Thomas Hickey penalty in the 42nd minute and the rebound went wide but Kerry kept battling and turned the scoreboard in their favour. Clifford passed the ball across the goalmouth for Daniel Daly to force home a goal to level the game at 2-10 to 1-13 on the three-quarter mark.

Cork only managed one further score from substitute Michael Vaughan as Kerry goalkeeper Dara O’Shea saved from full-forward David Dineen in seven additional minutes. Kerry’s 45th title at this level sees them move on to an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Leinster champions Kildare.

Scorers for Kerry: Dan Daly (1-4, 3f), Thomas Hickey (1-2), Evan Cronin (0-5), Niall O’Shea, Kieran Murphy and Chris Farley (0-1 each).
Scorers for Cork: Jerry O’Connor (0-5, 3f), John Cronin (1-0), Anthony O’Connor (1f) and Seamus Hickey (0-2), Eoghan McSweeney, Daniel Dineen, Brian T O’Sullivan, Bart Daly, Killian O’Hanlon and Michael Vaughan (0-1 each).

Kerry

1. Dara O’Shea (Ballydonoghue)

2. Trevor Wallace (Ardfert)
3. Dan O’Donoghue (Spa)
4. Paul O’Sullivan (Valentia)

5. Patrick Clifford (Templenoe)
6. Andrew Barry (Na Gaeil)
7. Sean Moloney (John Mitchels)

8. Kieran Murphy (Kilcummin, Capt)
9. Ronan Murphy (Beaufort)

10. Evan Cronin (Spa)
11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)
12. Lee O’Donoghue (Glenflesk)

13. Thomas Hickey (Castleisland Desmonds)
14. Dan Daly (St Marys)
15. Niall Ó Sé (Dromid Pearses)

Subs:

19. Padraig O’Connor (Gneeveguilla) for Clifford (41)

24. Cillian Fitzgerald (Churchill) for O’Donoghue (43)
23. Chris Farley (Dromid Pearses) for Niall O’Shea (55)
22. Brian Crowley (Templenoe) for Hickey (60 +4)

Cork

1. Chris Kelly (Eire Óg)

2. Padraig Clancy (Fermoy)
3. Peter Murphy (Bandon, Capt)
4. Darren O’Regan (St Vincents)

5. Kevin Cremin (Boherbue)
6. Bart Daly (Newmarket)
7. John Cronin (Lisgoold)

8. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)
9. Brian Terry O’Sullivan (Garnish)

10. Seamus Hickey (Rockchapel)
11. Cathal Vaughan (Iveleary)
12. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

13. Jerry O’Connor (Boherbue)
14. Daniel Dineen (Kilnamatyra)
15. Anthony O’Connor (Knocknagree)

Subs:

21. Alan Harkin (Mallow) for O’Sullivan (45)
20. Michael Vaughan (Millstreet) for Anthony O’Connor (48)
22. Donal Cremin (St Michaels) for Jerry O’Connor (57)
17. Conor Dennehy (St Finbarrs) for Daly (57)

Referee: Alan Kissane (Waterford)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jason O'Connor
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Neymar's influence grows as Brazil cruise through to last-16 meeting with Mexico
Neymar's influence grows as Brazil cruise through to last-16 meeting with Mexico
'He's still recovering' - Belgium's top marksman Lukaku ruled out of Group G showdown with England
South Korea celebrated like they had qualified for last 16 as players weren't told Sweden were cruising
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
Switzerland into World Cup knockouts after late drama in draw against Costa Rica
AC Milan to lodge appeal against Europa League ban
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Southampton snap up 16-year-old Ireland underage international from Sligo Rovers
Southampton sign Celtic midfielder for €8 million
LIONEL MESSI
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Messi and Rojo magic helps nervy Argentina reach World Cup last 16
ARGENTINA
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
Mikel claims Nigeria denied 'clear penalty' in Argentina loss
As it happened: Nigeria v Argentina, World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie