Kerry juniors make it five-in-a-row with Munster final victory over Cork

Kerry 2-14

Cork 1-15

FOR THE FIFTH year in a row, Kerry emerged victorious at Munster Junior Football level as they had to dig deep once more to see off Cork in a provincial decider.

Cork looked strong and went five points ahead early in the second half but the Kingdom regrouped and recovered from a missed penalty to eventually win by two points.

Kerry goaled straight from the throw-in after Kieran Murphy won possession with Paudie Clifford and Sean Moloney combining for Thomas Hickey to finish to the net after barely 30 seconds and they could have had another in the eighth minute only for Cork goalkeeper Chris Kelly saving well from Andrew Barry.

The visitors drew into the game and went ahead for the first time in the 21st minute through a Jerry O’Connor free. Another free from O’Connor preceded by a Bart Daly point for the Rebels ensured Cork would lead at half-time before a second point for Kerry’s Hickey left the score at 0-11 to 1-7.

The second-half started with a goal as well this time for Cork as Jerry O’Connor put wing-back John Cronin through for the green flag and a point from O’Connor himself saw Cork lead by 1-12 to 1-7. It looked like it would be Cork’s night when Kelly saved a Thomas Hickey penalty in the 42nd minute and the rebound went wide but Kerry kept battling and turned the scoreboard in their favour. Clifford passed the ball across the goalmouth for Daniel Daly to force home a goal to level the game at 2-10 to 1-13 on the three-quarter mark.

Cork only managed one further score from substitute Michael Vaughan as Kerry goalkeeper Dara O’Shea saved from full-forward David Dineen in seven additional minutes. Kerry’s 45th title at this level sees them move on to an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Leinster champions Kildare.

Scorers for Kerry: Dan Daly (1-4, 3f), Thomas Hickey (1-2), Evan Cronin (0-5), Niall O’Shea, Kieran Murphy and Chris Farley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: Jerry O’Connor (0-5, 3f), John Cronin (1-0), Anthony O’Connor (1f) and Seamus Hickey (0-2), Eoghan McSweeney, Daniel Dineen, Brian T O’Sullivan, Bart Daly, Killian O’Hanlon and Michael Vaughan (0-1 each).

Kerry

1. Dara O’Shea (Ballydonoghue)

2. Trevor Wallace (Ardfert)

3. Dan O’Donoghue (Spa)

4. Paul O’Sullivan (Valentia)

5. Patrick Clifford (Templenoe)

6. Andrew Barry (Na Gaeil)

7. Sean Moloney (John Mitchels)

8. Kieran Murphy (Kilcummin, Capt)

9. Ronan Murphy (Beaufort)

10. Evan Cronin (Spa)

11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

12. Lee O’Donoghue (Glenflesk)

13. Thomas Hickey (Castleisland Desmonds)

14. Dan Daly (St Marys)

15. Niall Ó Sé (Dromid Pearses)

Subs:

19. Padraig O’Connor (Gneeveguilla) for Clifford (41)

24. Cillian Fitzgerald (Churchill) for O’Donoghue (43)

23. Chris Farley (Dromid Pearses) for Niall O’Shea (55)

22. Brian Crowley (Templenoe) for Hickey (60 +4)

Cork

1. Chris Kelly (Eire Óg)

2. Padraig Clancy (Fermoy)

3. Peter Murphy (Bandon, Capt)

4. Darren O’Regan (St Vincents)

5. Kevin Cremin (Boherbue)

6. Bart Daly (Newmarket)

7. John Cronin (Lisgoold)

8. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

9. Brian Terry O’Sullivan (Garnish)

10. Seamus Hickey (Rockchapel)

11. Cathal Vaughan (Iveleary)

12. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

13. Jerry O’Connor (Boherbue)

14. Daniel Dineen (Kilnamatyra)

15. Anthony O’Connor (Knocknagree)

Subs:

21. Alan Harkin (Mallow) for O’Sullivan (45)

20. Michael Vaughan (Millstreet) for Anthony O’Connor (48)

22. Donal Cremin (St Michaels) for Jerry O’Connor (57)

17. Conor Dennehy (St Finbarrs) for Daly (57)

Referee: Alan Kissane (Waterford)