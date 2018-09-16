South meets East as Kerry Championship approaches quarter-final stage

A shoulder injury kept David Clifford out of action last time round for East Kerry.

THE DRAW FOR the Kerry SFC quarter-finals has thrown up a mouthwatering fixture list after today brought an end to the Championship’s round three fixtures.

Champions Dr Crokes, who today bounced back from defeat to Kerins O’Rahilly’s with a very convincing 3-28 to 2-15 victory over An Ghaeltacht, will meet Legion at the last eight stage.

O’Rahilly’s will face St Brendan’s in the next round, who defeated Mid Kerry 3-18 to 1-18 today.

Arguably the tie of the round in the Kingdom will see David Clifford and East Kerry meet Bryan Sheehan’s South Kerry, with a clash between Austin Stacks and Dingle completing the line-up of fixtures to be played on the weekend of September 29/30.

Kerry SFC 1/4 finals

East Kerry v South Kerry

Austin Stacks v Dingle

Legion v Dr Crokes

St Brendan’s v Kerins O’Rahillys

