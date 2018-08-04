Kerry dumped out of the Super 8s despite 12-point win over 12-man Kildare

Kerry 3-25

Kildare 2-16

Kevin O’Brien reports from Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

KERRY HELD THEIR part of the bargain but events in Salthill conspired against them.

Monaghan’s win over Galway meant that Kerry’s fine second-half performance against Kildare counted for little apart from pride.

Kerry needed to win, overturn a five-point scoring deficit and hope Monaghan lost to Galway, but the Tribe’s failure to win saw the Kingdom exit the championship.

It will be no consolation to the Kingdom, who became the first side dumped out of the All-Ireland SFC on the back of a victory.

They had 12 points to spare over Kildare thanks to fine performances from David Clifford (2-6), Jack Barry (0-3) and half-time subs James O’Donoghue (1-2) and Kevin McCarthy. (0-1).

Kerry dug themselves into a four-point hole at by 1-12 to 1-8 at half-time, but Neil Flynn’s red card for a strike on Killian Young five minutes before the break was the turning point in the game.

With Daniel Flynn already suspended, it robbed Kildare of their other inside scoring threat. Kildare hit a late goal. Cian O’Neill’s side finished with 12 men after Mick O’Grady’s 72nd minute red card and Paddy Brophy’s late black card after Kildare had already used their full complement of subs.

In front of 17,935, Kildare had nothing but pride to play for but raced into an 0-8 to 0-4 lead after 20 minutes. Kerry’s tactic of going long into Kieran Donaghy was predictable and Mick O’Grady had his measure with the corner backs cleaning up the breaks.

Once Kerry started to pick out Paul Geaney and Clifford in particular, they started to get more joy. The Fossa youngster scored 1-2 in a brilliant five-minute spell to send Kerry in front, with his goal arriving from the penalty spot after David Moran was tripped by Kevin Flynn.

Kildare’s response was clinical and Kerry fell asleep. A well-taken Neil Flynn goal after an incisive pass inside by Chris Healy arrived in the 30th minute as the Lilywhites hit 1-5 without reply.

Paul Cribbin was running the show from centre-forward and had 0-5 to his name in the opening 35 minutes, but Kildare lost their main forward Flynn to a red card shortly before the break. Flynn received a straight red for a swing at Killian Young. Minutes later, David Hyland received his marching orders with a black card for a hit on Clifford.

Fitzmaurice made alterations at the interval by bringing O’Donoghue and Kevin McCarthy for Donaghy and Killian Young and they had the required impact.

McCarthy stripped Mark Donnellan and fed Clifford for an easy finish into an empty net, while O’Donoghue slotted home off the right after an incisive run through the Kildare defence.

Kerry were firmly on top now and they surged clear with Sean O’Shea, O’Donoghue and Barry all running up their scores. Kildare hit the net late on through Cribbin, but they finished with 12 after late dismissals of O’Grady and Brophy.

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 2-6 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), James O’Donoghue 1-2, Jack Barry 0-3, Sean O’Shea 0-5 (0-3f, 0-2 45), Micheal Burns and Paul Geaney (0-2f) 0-2 each, Kieran Donaghy and Kevin McCarthy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: Paul Cribbin 1-5, Neil Flynn 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), Kevin Feely 0-3 (0-3f), Peter Kelly, Johnny Byrne, Kevin Flynn, Niall Kelly and Tommy Moolick 0-1 each.

Kerry

1. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

3. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Killian Young (Renard)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Kieran Donaghy (Austin Stacks)

15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

19. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion) for Donaghy (ht)

18. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin) for Young (ht)

24. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe) for Foley (56)

21. Anthony Maher (Duadh) for O’Shea (66)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

3. David Hyland (Athy)

4. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)

6. Eoin Doyle (Naas – captain)

7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

11. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)

14. Niall Kelly (Athy)

15. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

Subs

17. Chris Healy (Twomilehouse) for Keith Cribbin (25)

18. James Murray (Acadha Mordha) for Hyland (black-card, ht)

21. Cathal McNally (Droichead Baile Sheain) for Kelly (47)

19. Eamonn Callaghan (Nas na Riogh) for Conway (52)

20. Fionn Dowling (Crocha na Greine) for Moolick (55)

22. Mark Hyland (Athy) for Kelly (61)

Referee: Derek O’Mahony (Tipperary)

