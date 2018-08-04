This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry dumped out of the Super 8s despite 12-point win over 12-man Kildare

Neil Flynn and Mick O’Grady were sent-off for the visitors.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 7:46 PM
50 minutes ago 14,547 Views 24 Comments
http://the42.ie/4165036
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Kerry 3-25

Kildare 2-16

Kevin O’Brien reports from Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

KERRY HELD THEIR part of the bargain but events in Salthill conspired against them.

Monaghan’s win over Galway meant that Kerry’s fine second-half performance against Kildare counted for little apart from pride.

Kerry needed to win, overturn a five-point scoring deficit and hope Monaghan lost to Galway, but the Tribe’s failure to win saw the Kingdom exit the championship.

It will be no consolation to the Kingdom, who became the first side dumped out of the All-Ireland SFC on the back of a victory.

They had 12 points to spare over Kildare thanks to fine performances from David Clifford (2-6), Jack Barry (0-3) and half-time subs James O’Donoghue (1-2) and Kevin McCarthy. (0-1).

Kerry dug themselves into a four-point hole at by 1-12 to 1-8 at half-time, but Neil Flynn’s red card for a strike on Killian Young five minutes before the break was the turning point in the game.

With Daniel Flynn already suspended, it robbed Kildare of their other inside scoring threat. Kildare hit a late goal. Cian O’Neill’s side finished with 12 men after Mick O’Grady’s 72nd minute red card and Paddy Brophy’s late black card after Kildare had already used their full complement of subs.

In front of 17,935, Kildare had nothing but pride to play for but raced into an 0-8 to 0-4 lead after 20 minutes. Kerry’s tactic of going long into Kieran Donaghy was predictable and Mick O’Grady had his measure with the corner backs cleaning up the breaks.

Once Kerry started to pick out Paul Geaney and Clifford in particular, they started to get more joy. The Fossa youngster scored 1-2 in a brilliant five-minute spell to send Kerry in front, with his goal arriving from the penalty spot after David Moran was tripped by Kevin Flynn.

Kildare’s response was clinical and Kerry fell asleep. A well-taken Neil Flynn goal after an incisive pass inside by Chris Healy arrived in the 30th minute as the Lilywhites hit 1-5 without reply.

Paul Cribbin was running the show from centre-forward and had 0-5 to his name in the opening 35 minutes, but Kildare lost their main forward Flynn to a red card shortly before the break. Flynn received a straight red for a swing at Killian Young. Minutes later, David Hyland received his marching orders with a black card for a hit on Clifford.

Fitzmaurice made alterations at the interval by bringing O’Donoghue and Kevin McCarthy for Donaghy and Killian Young and they had the required impact.

McCarthy stripped Mark Donnellan and fed Clifford for an easy finish into an empty net, while O’Donoghue slotted home off the right after an incisive run through the Kildare defence.

Kerry were firmly on top now and they surged clear with Sean O’Shea, O’Donoghue and Barry all running up their scores. Kildare hit the net late on through Cribbin, but they finished with 12 after late dismissals of O’Grady and Brophy.

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 2-6 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), James O’Donoghue 1-2, Jack Barry 0-3, Sean O’Shea 0-5 (0-3f, 0-2 45), Micheal Burns and Paul Geaney (0-2f) 0-2 each, Kieran Donaghy and Kevin McCarthy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: Paul Cribbin 1-5, Neil Flynn 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), Kevin Feely 0-3 (0-3f), Peter Kelly, Johnny Byrne, Kevin Flynn, Niall Kelly and Tommy Moolick 0-1 each.

Kerry

1. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Killian Young (Renard)
7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)
11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Kieran Donaghy (Austin Stacks)
15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

19. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion) for Donaghy (ht)
18. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin) for Young (ht)
24. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe) for Foley (56)
21. Anthony Maher (Duadh) for O’Shea (66)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)
3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas – captain)
7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
11. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)
12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)
14. Niall Kelly (Athy)
15. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

Subs

17. Chris Healy (Twomilehouse) for Keith Cribbin (25)
18. James Murray (Acadha Mordha) for Hyland (black-card, ht)
21. Cathal McNally (Droichead Baile Sheain) for Kelly (47)
19. Eamonn Callaghan (Nas na Riogh) for Conway (52)
20. Fionn Dowling (Crocha na Greine) for Moolick (55)
22. Mark Hyland (Athy) for Kelly (61)

Referee: Derek O’Mahony (Tipperary)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'Improper honking' ends in fines for French World Cup fans
'Improper honking' ends in fines for French World Cup fans
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Stoppage-time winner seals 'incredible' Championship start for Lampard
Stoppage-time winner seals 'incredible' Championship start for Lampard
'Racism was never an issue in Germany team' - Muller blames 'hypocritical' media for Ozil debacle
Jesus has signed a new deal to keep him at Manchester City until 2023
IRELAND
Busy evening ahead as Ireland's McSharry and Hyland progress at European Champs
Busy evening ahead as Ireland's McSharry and Hyland progress at European Champs
Ryan and Greene lead the way for Ireland on record-breaking morning at Europeans
The fairytale continues! Relive Ireland's famous World Cup win from last night
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
PREMIER LEAGUE
Friendly delight as Liverpool slam five past sorry Napoli before 51,000 supporters in Dublin
Friendly delight as Liverpool slam five past sorry Napoli before 51,000 supporters in Dublin
Belgium international Mirallas leaves Everton for Serie A
'He has made it clear to the club that the best option for him is to move to Madrid'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie