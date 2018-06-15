Kerry sound warning in first U20 outing with 28-point rout of Limerick

Limerick 0-5

Kerry 1-30

Jason O’Connor reports from Newcastle West

A COMPREHENSIVE ROUT by Kerry on their first night in the new U20 grade saw them have no fewer than 28 points to spare over a Limerick side that didn’t appear to know what hit them early on.

The Kingdom had 0-11 registered in the opening quarter before Liam Kennedy finally put the hosts on the board in the 17th minute.

Seven different Kerry players found the scoresheet in the first period: Fiachra Clifford notched 0-5 (2f) as Cormac Linnane, Bryan Sweeney and captain Donal O’Sullivan were a constant threat in their forward line.

O’Sullivan gave off the pass to Shaw for the goal in the 29th minute as Jack O’Connor’s side led by 1-17 to 0-3 after the end of a dominant first period.

Limerick’s Oran Collins had hit the butt of the post with a goal chance but a pretty processional second half saw the Kingdom increase their winning margin as substitute Brian Friel scored three points off the bench.

Limerick goalkeeper Mark O’Callaghan went off injured before substitute Adam Lacey and Rob Childs (free) spared them an otherwise scoreless second frame in registering scores before the final whistle.

Kerry sound out an ominous early warning at this level before hosting Waterford next week in the semi-final. They had nine different scorers on the night.

Scorers for Kerry: David Shaw (1-4, 1f), Fiachra Clifford (0-7, 3f), Donal O’Sullivan (0-6, 2f), Bryan Sweeney (0-4), Cormac Linnane and Brian Friel (0-3 each), Dan O’Brien, Diarmuid O’Connor and Patrick Warren (0-1 each)

Scorers for Limerick: Rob Childs (0-2, 2f), Adam Lacey, Lee Woulfe and Liam Kennedy (0-1 each)

Limerick

1. Mark O’Callaghan (Ballylanders)

2. Cillian Ferris (Ballysteen)

3. Karl Maloney (Crecora Mainister)

4. Adam Riordan (Fr Caseys)

5. Oran Collins (Adare)

6. Daniel Enright (Monaleen)

7. Leo Woulfe (Newcastle West)

8. Rob Childs (Galtee Gaels, Capt)

9. Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins)

10. Padraig McGrath (Galtee Gaels)

11. Adam Storan (Mungret St Pauls)

12. Liam Kennedy (St Kierans)

13. Calvin Moran (St Patricks)

14. Adam Kearns (St Senans)

15. Barry Coleman (Rathkeale)

Subs: 24. Diarmuid Kelly (Newcastle West) for Storan (15); 17. James Cummins (Galbally) for Riordan (H/T); 19. Evan Gilvarry (Na Piarsaigh) for Enright (37); 18. Adam Lacey (Knockaderry) for Kennedy (37); 22. Darragh Lane (Adare) for Coleman (39); 21. Gearóid Brennan (Claughan) for Wolfe (51); 16. Cian Walsh (St Senans) for O’Callaghan (57, Blood)

Kerry

1. Deividas Uosis (Dingle)

2. David Naughton (Dr Crokes)

3. Stefan Okunbar (Na Gaeil)

4. Micheál Reidy (Ballymacelligott)

5. Mike Breen (Beaufort)

6. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

7. Daniel O’Brien (Glenflesk)

8. Mark Ryan (Rathmore)

9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers)

11. Cormac Linnane (Beale)

12. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

13. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan, Capt)

14. Bryan Sweeney (Listowel Emmets)

15. David Shaw (Dr Crokes)

Subs: 18. Brian Friel (Rathmore) for Linnane (42); 19. Micheal Foley (Ballydonoghue) for O’Connor (46); 24. Ciaran Kennedy (Beaufort) for Donal O’Sullivan (46); 20. Eddie Horan (Scartaglin) for Ryan (50); 17. Patrick Warren (Gneeveguilla) for O’Brien (50); 21. Sean O’Leary (Kilcummin) for Graham O’Sullivan (55)

Referee: James Bermingham (Cork)