Ireland defender Kevin Long scores but Burnley crash out of Carabao Cup at the hands of Burton

IRELAND CENTRE BACK Kevin Long scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday night, but it came amid a disappointing defeat as Burnley exited the Carabao Cup at the hands of League One Burton Albion.

Long gave the Clarets the lead after 40 minutes when Stephen Ward earned the visitors a first-half corner. The Cork defender rose highest to meet Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s cross, giving Burnley the lead heading into the break with his third goal for the club.

His strike was cancelled out by record signing Liam Boyce, before Jamie Allen snatched a famous win with an 83rd minute winner, slotting past goalkeeper Tom Heaton to book their place in the fourth round.

EFL Cup third round results:

AFC Bournemouth 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool 2-0 Queens Park Rangers

Burton Albion 2-1 Burnley

Millwall 1-3 Fulham

Oxford United 0-3 Manchester City

Preston North End 2-2 Middlesbrough (Middlesbrough win 4-3 on penalties)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Leicester City (Leicester win 3-1 on penalties)

Wycombe Wanderers 3-4 Norwich City

Manchester United 2-2 Derby County (Derby win 8-7 on penalties)

West Bromwich Albion 0-3 Crystal Palace

