This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland defender Kevin Long scores but Burnley crash out of Carabao Cup at the hands of Burton

Burnley made a third round exit on Tuesday, while there were big wins for Bournemouth, Man City and Crystal Palace.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 10:15 PM
56 minutes ago 954 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4254062
Ireland centre back Kevin Long in action on Tuesday.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Ireland centre back Kevin Long in action on Tuesday.
Ireland centre back Kevin Long in action on Tuesday.
Image: EMPICS Sport

IRELAND CENTRE BACK Kevin Long scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday night, but it came amid a disappointing defeat as Burnley exited the Carabao Cup at the hands of League One Burton Albion.

Long gave the Clarets the lead after 40 minutes when Stephen Ward earned the visitors a first-half corner. The Cork defender rose highest to meet Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s cross, giving Burnley the lead heading into the break with his third goal for the club.

His strike was cancelled out by record signing Liam Boyce, before Jamie Allen snatched a famous win with an 83rd minute winner, slotting past goalkeeper Tom Heaton to book their place in the fourth round.

EFL Cup third round results:

  • AFC Bournemouth 3-2 Blackburn Rovers
  • Blackpool 2-0 Queens Park Rangers
  • Burton Albion 2-1 Burnley
  • Millwall 1-3 Fulham
  • Oxford United 0-3 Manchester City
  • Preston North End 2-2 Middlesbrough (Middlesbrough win 4-3 on penalties)
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Leicester City (Leicester win 3-1 on penalties)
  • Wycombe Wanderers 3-4 Norwich City
  • Manchester United 2-2 Derby County (Derby win 8-7 on penalties)
  • West Bromwich Albion 0-3 Crystal Palace

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    ARSENAL
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    'We needed to believe we were capable of competing with the big sides'
    FOOTBALL
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    World Cup-winning boss Deschamps beats Zidane to Fifa's best coach award
    TIGER WOODS
    'I haven't looked online and read any articles about it yet': Atlanta win still to sink in for Woods
    'I haven't looked online and read any articles about it yet': Atlanta win still to sink in for Woods
    Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    'There is an image of him that he is very individualistic, a bit self-centred... That's not true'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie