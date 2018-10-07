Nevada Commission withholding Khabib's purse for role in post-fight violence

Gavan Casey reports from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

UFC PRESIDENT DANA White has confirmed that the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has withheld Khabib Nurmagomedov’s purse for the champion’s role in the disgraceful scenes which followed UFC 229.

‘The Eagle’ submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round of a compelling UFC lightweight title fight but his career-biggest victory was overshadowed by the violence which broke out afterwards, as Khabib scaled the fence to attack one of McGregor’s cornermen, and a member of his team assaulted the defeated McGregor in the octagon.

Three members of Khabib’s team were arrested following the fight at the T-Mobile Arena, but all three were released when McGregor refused to press charges.

Khabib tonight apologised to NSAC for his actions.

Dana White expects NSAC to heavily sanction Nurmagomedov and says he is “not 100%” certain that the UFC won’t yet strip him of his lightweight title.

“They [NSAC] are withholding Khabib’s purse,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “They are not withholding Conor McGregor’s — they looked at the footage and felt there was no need to withhold Conor’s purse.”

Source: John Locher

White also explained that he refused to give Khabib his belt after the fight for fear of such celebrations sparking further violence.

“I’ve been working hard for 18 years to build this sport,” White said. “I promise you that this is not what a mixed martial arts event is normally like.”

Nurmagomedov, who addressed the media briefly following White, said of Saturday night’s incidents:

“Firstly, I want to say sorry to the Athletic Commission; sorry to Vegas.

“This is not my best side.”

Nurmagomedov, however, took issue with how his behaviour is being treated in comparison to that of his vanquished foe.

I don’t understand how people can talk about I jump in the cage, you know? He [McGregor] talked about my religion, he talked about my country, he talked about my father; he come to Brooklyn and he broke bus — he almost killed a couple of people. What about this shit?

“People are talking about I jump over the cage. Why are people still talking about this?

“My father taught me respect. My whole team, all my friends, know who I am.

“This [MMA] is respect sport. This is not trash-talking sport.

“I want to change this game. You cannot talk about religion. Guys, you cannot talk about this stuff.

“This, for me, is very important.”

Source: John Locher

Khabib went on to describe McGregor and his SBG gym-mates as “tap machines,” before suggesting his father is going to “smash” him when he gets home.

He also confirmed that Russian president Vladimir Putin phoned him post-fight to congratulate him on his victory over McGregor.