Dublin: 10 °C Friday 5 October, 2018
All the info you need to watch Conor McGregor's fight this weekend

Khabib Nurmagomedov will put his lightweight title on the line against Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Oct 2018, 12:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,753 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/4267750

MMA 2016 - UFC 205 - New York Source: Jason Silva

CONOR McGREGOR RETURNS to action this weekend so you might be wondering how exactly you can watch live as the Irish MMA star bids to regain the UFC lightweight title.

McGregor’s 23-month hiatus from mixed martial arts will end tomorrow night in Las Vegas (the early hours of Sunday morning in Ireland) when he faces defending champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the headline bout at UFC 229.

The only place to [legitimately] see the fight live in Ireland is BT Sport 1, which is available on the eir Sport package. The UFC recently penned a new UK/Ireland broadcast deal with Eleven Sports, but that doesn’t take affect until 2019.

Previously, events such as this one were occasionally made available to stream on a pay-per-view basis via the UFC’s online platforms, but that option is no longer available to viewers in this part of the world.

UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts Source: STEVE MARCUS

If you do have access to the fight, Conor McGregor’s meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov will be the last of five bouts on the main card, which kicks off at 3am. Depending on the duration of the preceding fights, it’s likely to be in the region of 5am by the time McGregor and Nurmagomedov get down to business.

The UFC 229 action kicks off at 11.15pm tomorrow night with the preliminary card. The early prelims will be on UFC Fight Pass, the UFC’s online broadcast platform, and the later prelims can be viewed via both Fight Pass and BT Sport 1 from 1am.

UFC 229 (fights listed in chronological order)

Early prelims (UFC Fight Pass — 11.15pm)

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin
Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz
Lina Länsberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

TV prelims (BT Sport 1 and UFC Fight Pass — 1am)

Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick
Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger
Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner
Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Main card (BT Sport 1 — 3am)

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig
Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes
Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

