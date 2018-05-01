  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 1 May, 2018
All-Ireland final goalscorer departs Waterford squad to go travelling

Kieran Bennett has decided to opt out of the Deise squad.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 1 May 2018, 2:52 PM
WATERFORD WILL BE without the services of Kieran Bennett for the 2018 championship after the defender withdrew from Derek McGrath’s panel to go travelling for the summer.

Kieran Bennett and Ian Galvin Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Bennett started last September’s All-Ireland final at centre-back and scored a first-half goal for the Deise in the defeat to Galway.

The Ballysaggart native released a statement through the Waterford county board this afternoon, confirming his departure.

“During the Easter holidays I told Derek of my decision to travel for the summer,” he said.

“Having finished my fourth year of college in LIT, I feel this summer is my best opportunity to travel before seeking full-time employment.

“The Waterford management have always encouraged us to be the best we can be in all aspects of life and although disappointed with my decision, spoke to me about the importance of living and wished me well.

“I just want to wish both the players and management the best for the upcoming championship. The bond that has been created in the team has to be seen to be believed, which made my decision even harder.

“I have learned so much in the last three years and I would like to thank the players, the backroom team and particularly Derek, Dan (Shanahan) and Eoin (Murphy) for their understanding and professionalism.”

Bennett’s brother Shane also took a break from playing with the Waterford hurlers this season, while a third sibling Stephen remains part of McGrath’s plans.

Tipperary boss – ‘I think survival will be the key word that we will all be thinking about’

‘There are six or seven teams who could all be considered All-Ireland contenders’ – Whelan

