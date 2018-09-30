Injury-ravaged 2017 champions Kilcar crash out of Donegal SFC quarter-finals

Kilcar were without McHugh and McBrearty.

2017 DONEGAL CHAMPIONS Kilcar have crashed out of this year’s campaign following a 1-9 to 0-6 quarter-final loss to Naomh Conaill today.

Without key men Paddy McBrearty and Ryan McHugh, who are both facing long spells on the sidelines with injuries, Kilcar bowed out after a six-point loss in Donegal town.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that 2016 All-Star McHugh would be out of action for the rest of 2018 after suffering concussion in a challenge match.

Meanwhile, McBrearty is recovering from cruciate surgery.

To add to their woes, Kilcar also lost star midfielder Mark McHugh 10 minutes into the game as he suffered a shoulder injury.

In a repeat of last year’s county final in which Kilcar ended a 24-year wait for county senior glory, Naomh Conaill exacted sweet revenge today.

Although severely under-strength, Kilcar battled gamely but Kieran Gallagher’s goal and two crucial points courtesy of substitute Brendan McDyer got Glenties over the line and into the semi-final.

