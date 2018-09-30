This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Injury-ravaged 2017 champions Kilcar crash out of Donegal SFC quarter-finals

Without Paddy McBrearty and Ryan McHugh, they also lost Mark McHugh mid-match as Naomh Connaill ran out six-point winners.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 8:42 PM
24 minutes ago 989 Views No Comments
Kilcar were without McHugh and McBrearty.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Kilcar were without McHugh and McBrearty.
Kilcar were without McHugh and McBrearty.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

2017 DONEGAL CHAMPIONS Kilcar have crashed out of this year’s campaign following a 1-9 to 0-6 quarter-final loss to Naomh Conaill today.

Without key men Paddy McBrearty and Ryan McHugh, who are both facing long spells on the sidelines with injuries, Kilcar bowed out after a six-point loss in Donegal town.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that 2016 All-Star McHugh would be out of action for the rest of 2018 after suffering concussion in a challenge match.

Meanwhile, McBrearty is recovering from cruciate surgery.

To add to their woes, Kilcar also lost star midfielder Mark McHugh 10 minutes into the game as he suffered a shoulder injury.

In a repeat of last year’s county final in which Kilcar ended a 24-year wait for county senior glory, Naomh Conaill exacted sweet revenge today.

Although severely under-strength, Kilcar battled gamely but Kieran Gallagher’s goal and two crucial points courtesy of substitute Brendan McDyer got Glenties over the line and into the semi-final. 

For results from today’s club clashes around the country, check out our score centre.

