Reports: Newbridge to host Kildare-Mayo GAA qualifier after venue controversy

IT HAS BEEN reported this morning that the GAA have reversed their decision over the venue for Saturday’s qualifier between Kildare and Mayo with the fixture set to take place in Newbridge.

The RTÉ website has stated their understanding that the game is to take place in St Conleth’s Park with a throw-in time of 7pm.

Kildare were drawn out first to face Mayo in Monday morning’s draw for the Round 3 games in the All-Ireland senior football championship and were thus entitled to home advantage.

But the GAA’s CCCC expressed health and safety concerns which prompted them to fix the game for Croke Park on Saturday evening, as part of a double-header with Cavan against Tyrone.

A stand off ensued over the last couple of days with Kildare insisting that they would only play at the Newbridge venue.

Kildare revealed a statement on Monday evening categorically stating they would not fulfil the fixture if they were forced to relinquish home advantage and play the game in Croke Park.

Manager Cian O’Neill was defiant in his stance that they would play Mayo in St Conleth’s Park.

More to follow…

