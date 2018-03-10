  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

0-13 for Conor Drennan as Kilkenny CBS advance into All-Ireland schools hurling semi-final

The Kilkenny side will take on Presentation College Athenry in the last four.

By Trevor Spillane Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,149 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3896836
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Kilkenny CBS 0-16

Midleton CBS 2-9

Trevor Spillane reports from Clonmel Sportsfield

KILKENNY CBS ARE into final four of the All-Ireland post-primary schools senior hurling championship but they were made to sweat as Midleton CBS ran them all the way to the finish line.

The Cork side were 11 points down (0-14 to 0-3) going into the final quarter but went on a scoring charge that almost turned the game their way.

Kilkenny CBS, backed by the breeze and the accuracy of Conor Drennan, bossed the first half. With Drennan in fine free-taking form (0-8) they trooped in eight points up at half-time (0-10 to 0-2).

The Kilkenny side continued to keep a strong grip on the game at the start of the second half, pushing further ahead thanks to some more Drennan scores, but when Midleton found another gear they raced back into contention, Liam Gosnell leading the way with a 46th minute goal.

With more points from Gosnell, Sean O’Leary Hayes, Jamie Landers and Ger Millerick the Cork school cut the gap down to four points as the game tucked into injury-time (0-16 to 1-9).

When Liam O’Shea rattled the net with a stoppage time free they were just a point behind, but Kilkenny CBS held on for the final whistle.

Scorers for Kilkenny CBS: Conor Drennan (0-13, 0-10 frees); Conor Heary, Sean Boyd, Luke Hogan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton CBS: Liam Gosnell (1-3, 0-2 frees); Liam O’Shea (1-1, frees); Sean O’Leary Hayes (0-2); Jamie Landers, Ger Millerick, Kian Farmer (0-1 each).

Kilkenny CBS

David McCormack

Mickey Byrne
Barrie Lawlor
Mickey Butler

Luke Hogan
Liam Stynes
Cillian Timmons

Shane Staunton
Joe Sheehan

Oisin Murphy
Conor Drennan
Conor Heary

Jamie Ryan
Tadgh Butler
Sean Boyd.

Subs: Jason Deveraux, Sean Kenny, James Dwyer.

Midleton CBS

Alan Power

Dylan Hogan
Sean O’Leary Hayes
Eoghan O’Sullivan

Jamie Landers
Daragh Moran
Aaron Walsh Barry

Ger Millerick
Olan Broderick

Joe Stack
Liam O’Shea
Cathal Hickey

Arthur Nganou
Liam Gosnell
Mark McCarthy

Subs: Kian Farmer, Ross O’Regan, Jason Hankard.

*******

In the day’s other quarter-final, St Kieran’s College defeated Gort CBS by 1-10 to 0-5 to book a semi-final against Ard Scoil Ris.

St Kieran’s led by 0-6 to 0-3 at the interval but dominated the second-half and restricted their opponents to just two points after the restart.

‘I’ve seen the negativity Cora can get for being Cora and I wouldn’t be able to deal with that at all’

‘The rivalry adds fuel to the fire but once you’re one-on-one, everyone gets on very well’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Trevor Spillane

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'We want the supporters behind us but they can't cross the line and come onto the pitch'
'We want the supporters behind us but they can't cross the line and come onto the pitch'
Klopp rages over 'clear penalty' on Mane after Liverpool lose to Man Utd
'I don't care what people say' - Mourinho blasts critics after defeat of Liverpool
IRELAND
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
Can't stop scoring! Sean Maguire has bagged his fourth goal in three games for Preston
Ireland set up Grand Slam shot as England need BP win to keep Six Nations alive
SCOTLAND
As it happened: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations
As it happened: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations
'I don't think Jacob is near his potential. What we're seeing at the moment is exciting'
Six Nations within Ireland's reach today, but 'if you allow yourself to dream it's not productive time'
SIX NATIONS
Here's how we rated Joe Schmidt's Ireland in the four-try win over Scotland
Here's how we rated Joe Schmidt's Ireland in the four-try win over Scotland
Jack O'Sullivan powers Ireland U20s to bonus point win over Scotland
'Outstanding' Wales are not disrespecting Italy, insists O'Shea
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'Chris Shields joked that Dan was going home to head ten balls before he goes to bed'
'Chris Shields joked that Dan was going home to head ten balls before he goes to bed'
'Graham can do anything he wants to do'
Ex-Villa youngster grabs four as Shamrock Rovers thrash dire Derry

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie