0-13 for Conor Drennan as Kilkenny CBS advance into All-Ireland schools hurling semi-final

Kilkenny CBS 0-16

Midleton CBS 2-9

Trevor Spillane reports from Clonmel Sportsfield

KILKENNY CBS ARE into final four of the All-Ireland post-primary schools senior hurling championship but they were made to sweat as Midleton CBS ran them all the way to the finish line.

The Cork side were 11 points down (0-14 to 0-3) going into the final quarter but went on a scoring charge that almost turned the game their way.

Kilkenny CBS, backed by the breeze and the accuracy of Conor Drennan, bossed the first half. With Drennan in fine free-taking form (0-8) they trooped in eight points up at half-time (0-10 to 0-2).

The Kilkenny side continued to keep a strong grip on the game at the start of the second half, pushing further ahead thanks to some more Drennan scores, but when Midleton found another gear they raced back into contention, Liam Gosnell leading the way with a 46th minute goal.

With more points from Gosnell, Sean O’Leary Hayes, Jamie Landers and Ger Millerick the Cork school cut the gap down to four points as the game tucked into injury-time (0-16 to 1-9).

When Liam O’Shea rattled the net with a stoppage time free they were just a point behind, but Kilkenny CBS held on for the final whistle.

Scorers for Kilkenny CBS: Conor Drennan (0-13, 0-10 frees); Conor Heary, Sean Boyd, Luke Hogan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton CBS: Liam Gosnell (1-3, 0-2 frees); Liam O’Shea (1-1, frees); Sean O’Leary Hayes (0-2); Jamie Landers, Ger Millerick, Kian Farmer (0-1 each).

Kilkenny CBS

David McCormack

Mickey Byrne

Barrie Lawlor

Mickey Butler

Luke Hogan

Liam Stynes

Cillian Timmons

Shane Staunton

Joe Sheehan

Oisin Murphy

Conor Drennan

Conor Heary

Jamie Ryan

Tadgh Butler

Sean Boyd.

Subs: Jason Deveraux, Sean Kenny, James Dwyer.

Midleton CBS

Alan Power

Dylan Hogan

Sean O’Leary Hayes

Eoghan O’Sullivan

Jamie Landers

Daragh Moran

Aaron Walsh Barry

Ger Millerick

Olan Broderick

Joe Stack

Liam O’Shea

Cathal Hickey

Arthur Nganou

Liam Gosnell

Mark McCarthy

Subs: Kian Farmer, Ross O’Regan, Jason Hankard.

In the day’s other quarter-final, St Kieran’s College defeated Gort CBS by 1-10 to 0-5 to book a semi-final against Ard Scoil Ris.

St Kieran’s led by 0-6 to 0-3 at the interval but dominated the second-half and restricted their opponents to just two points after the restart.