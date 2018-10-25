This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 25 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout

The Swiss star enjoyed a fine evening at Anfield, earning his manager’s praise after the Reds moved to the summit of their Champions League group.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 12:24 AM
1 hour ago 1,086 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4304437
Jurgen Klopp was impressed with the impact of Xherdan Shaqiri on Wednesday night.
Jurgen Klopp was impressed with the impact of Xherdan Shaqiri on Wednesday night.
Jurgen Klopp was impressed with the impact of Xherdan Shaqiri on Wednesday night.

JURGEN KLOPP IS aware Liverpool must remain alert after moving to the top of Group C, believing a Champions League pool containing Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli will go to the wire.

The Reds thrashed Red Star Belgrade 4-0 to take top spot as PSG and Napoli drew 2-2 in France, with Angel Di Maria’s late goal nudging Napoli off the summit.

But Klopp roared with laughter when asked if there was still work to do to ensure qualification. The Liverpool boss is looking no further ahead than a trip to Serbia in a fortnight’s time.

I don’t even know who is second, but I heard they played 2-2 with the equaliser pretty late,” he told BT Sport. “I can imagine it was pretty lively [in Paris].

“It will stay exciting. This group is a tough one for all of us. We need to be ready every day. Hopefully we will be ready in two weeks [at Red Star].”

Mohamed Salah scored twice at Anfield – including his 50th goal for the club – but Klopp picked out Xherdan Shaqiri, who had a hand in two strikes, for special praise after a superb display.

Again laughing as Shaqiri’s name was put to him, Klopp said: “Shaq? It’s like he’s involved in pretty much everything. He’s so decisive.

“Around the first goal, he won the ball back in the counter-press and played a fantastic ball to Robbo [Andrew Robertson]. For the second goal, I don’t know how he touched that ball for Mo but it was Shaq.

He’s just a really nice footballer. That helps. In these games, he has a lot of work to do in these situations.

“The build-up is really long and the two wingers have to be really close for second balls, then immediately between the lines. It’s quite a job. I thought he did really well.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    Schmidt includes uncapped Addison as Murray misses out on Ireland squad
    Schmidt includes uncapped Addison as Murray misses out on Ireland squad
    'In the next few weeks I’ll be allowed play... The rumours were crazy' - Conor Murray
    Analysis: Beirne is a game-changer for Munster and possibly for Ireland
    JUVENTUS
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    Mourinho: Juventus at a different level to Man United
    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    Boost for Man United and Juve as Valencia held by Young Boys

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie