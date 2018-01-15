'What the f*** was that?' – Klopp revels in Liverpool's stunning Man City triumph

'This was a historical game you will talk about in 20 years.'

JURGEN KLOPP DESCRIBED Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Manchester City as “historical” and lauded both sides for producing an all-time Premier League classic.

The German was typically animated during Sunday’s seven-goal thriller at Anfield, where City’s 22-game unbeaten league run this season was ended by the hosts.

In their first game since Philippe Coutinho’s departure for Barcelona, Liverpool were indebted to goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Pep Guardiola’s men fell 4-1 behind, with Leroy Sane’s first-half goal all they had to show for their efforts until a late flurry that saw Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan cut the deficit.

Having held on to secure a dramatic success that leaves them third and level on points with Manchester United and Chelsea either side of them, Klopp was enthused by the whole spectacle.

“What a game! Two teams, full throttle,” he told BBC Sport.

“This was a historical game you will talk about in 20 years because it looks like City will not lose another one this year.

“People watched this game all over the world and this is why — take your heart, throw it on the pitch and play like this, both teams.

“We played, I don’t know which level, caused them problems like hell. I was not scared at the end — not that I didn’t think we could concede a fourth. I have known my boys long enough now, it was so intense.

“If you combine quality with attitude, you see a game like this. I really loved it.

“You will find someone who wants to talk about defending, no clean sheet, but he can blow up my boots.”

City’s leveller, which came just before the interval, saw Loris Karius beaten at his near post by Sane, but Klopp did not enjoy having that fact pointed out to him.

Asked if the goalkeeper was to blame, the Reds boss told Sky Sports: “Yes, of course it’s the corner where he was. You showed it to me. People always find the hair in the soup. Loris knows it.

“The Man City goalkeeper [Ederson] probably caused Salah’s goal, but nobody will talk about that.”

And Klopp’s exuberance got the better of him during a live post-game interview with American broadcaster NBCSN, as he made an off-colour remark.

“You can have a look at this game in different ways,” Klopp said. “You can look at it as a manager and say ‘OK, we could have done this or that better.’ Or you can have a look at it as a football fan and say ‘What the f*** was that?’ It was unbelievable.”

As NBCSN commentator Arlo White apologised for Klopp’s profanity, the manager interjected: “I thought in America it was OK!”

