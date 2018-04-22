  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 22 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp refuses to put price tag on 41-goal star Salah

Liverpool acquired the Egypt international for £36.9 million from Roma.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 1:58 PM
1 hour ago 3,230 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3971926

MOHAMMED SALAH’S 41-GOAL haul for Liverpool has offered quite the return on a £36.9 million investment, but Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to speculate on what he could be worth now.

The Reds picked up the Egypt international from Roma in the summer of 2017, with Anfield providing a clean slate in England for a man who had previously flopped at Chelsea.

Klopp insists that Liverpool always knew what they were getting, with there never any doubting the 25-year-old’s ability, but he has exceeded all expectations.

Records continue to tumble around the in-form winger, while Real Madrid are reported to be sniffing around a potential ‘Galactico’, but those at Anfield have no desire to enter into discussions regarding an asking price for a man now considered to occupy a standing among the global elite.

“What price Mo now? That’s not interesting,” Klopp told reporters after seeing Salah net again in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with West Brom.

“He’s stepped up to make the next step in his development.

“At Roma, he was really, really good and it’s only because England has such a great league that you obviously don’t watch other leagues often enough!

“It’s clear he was really good at Roma and a very, very offensive midfield player. And he’s very cool in front of goal.”

Klopp added on a star turn he was always “pretty sure” could shine on Merseyside: “Is it a bargain? I don’t know but it’s the business.

“Which is the better business, to bring in Andy Robertson from Hull for a few million or doing that?

“That’s the business part of football. £37m or whatever it was, I’m not sure of the price, it was the market and other teams could have bought him.

“Is it that now he’s scored 40 goals, maybe we should pay £50m? You always take the risk that it doesn’t work.
“He’s a very good player and we hoped, we were pretty sure, it would work out, but we couldn’t be 100 per cent sure.”

Salah has now matched Luis Suarez’s record Premier League goal haul for Liverpool of 31 efforts, while he is just six short of emulating Ian Rush’s historic return of 47 from 1983-84.

The Irishman who made his Premier League debut under Arsene Wenger

Gattuso ‘embarrassed’ by ‘soulless’ AC Milan in loss to bottom-placed Benevento

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
LIVE: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
LIVE: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
Munster not thinking about all-Irish final before facing the heat in Bordeaux
Sexton on Larmour: 'He backs himself... he backed himself against 10 Scarlets on the short side'
FOOTBALL
'I think we have enough': Lukaku says investment isn't necessary for United to challenge City
'I think we have enough': Lukaku says investment isn't necessary for United to challenge City
Gattuso 'embarrassed' by 'soulless' AC Milan in loss to bottom-placed Benevento
'To create that winning mentality is another four years... With me or with another'
LEINSTER
Talking points as Leinster thrash Scarlets to reach Champions Cup final
Talking points as Leinster thrash Scarlets to reach Champions Cup final
As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
Nacewa moving through the gears to thwart mentor-turned-tormentor Pivac
MANCHESTER UNITED
'Tottenham can't keep doing this' â Alli in despair after FA Cup collapse
'Tottenham can't keep doing this' – Alli in despair after FA Cup collapse
Herrera the hero at Wembley as Man United book FA Cup final spot
As it happened: Man United vs Tottenham, FA Cup semi-final
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Cullen bidding to become first man to lift European Cup as both player and coach
Cullen bidding to become first man to lift European Cup as both player and coach
Pivac full of praise for Leinster as Scarlets turn their focus to Pro14 run-in
'We've had two great days in the Aviva, but it's a very different challenge to go away to Spain'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie