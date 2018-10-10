'Sometimes he is a little too laid-back' - Dutch boss says Van Dijk must improve

LIVERPOOL AND NETHERLANDS defender Virgil van Dijk is “too laid back” and must improve, according to his national team coach Ronald Koeman.

Koeman’s side were edged 2-1 by World Cup champions France last month, Van Dijk beaten to a cross by Olivier Giroud for the winning goal in the Nations League clash.

Van Dijk, widely regarded as one of Europe’s best defenders, also gave away a penalty for Liverpool against Manchester City on Sunday, but Riyad Mahrez sent his spot-kick over the bar.

Koeman, who signed Van Dijk at Southampton in 2015, said he wanted more from the star centre-back.

“I told Virgil within 30 seconds of the end of the game against France what I thought,” he said. “I know him so well — and that means I know where all his little faults are.

“Virgil has to improve, not a lot, but sometimes he is a little too laid-back. That needs to change. There are moments as a defender when you should be no more than three feet away from the striker you are marking. And, particularly in Van Dijk’s case, because of the strength and power he has he is too laid-back.”

Netherlands are preparing for a Nations League clash against Germany before meeting Belgium in a friendly.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!